The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 CMA Awards: See Red Carpet Photos of Celebs

The best and worst dressed stars at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards left fans blown away by some seriously stylish outfits while others were complete disasters as the biggest names in the business walked the red carpet

Some stars like Kelsea Ballerini are known for turning to top designers for exquisite custom looks, while others such as bell-bottom queen Lainey Wilson have their own unique personal style that they’re proud to call their own. Both women were up for Female Vocalist of the Year and led the fashion parade at the CMAs.

Scroll down to see photos of the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 CMA Awards.