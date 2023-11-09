The best and worst dressed stars at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards left fans blown away by some seriously stylish outfits while others were complete disasters as the biggest names in the business walked the red carpet
Some stars like Kelsea Ballerini are known for turning to top designers for exquisite custom looks, while others such as bell-bottom queen Lainey Wilson have their own unique personal style that they’re proud to call their own. Both women were up for Female Vocalist of the Year and led the fashion parade at the CMAs.
Scroll down to see photos of the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 CMA Awards.
Lainey Wilson – Best
Lainey Wilson put a new spin on her signature bell bottom look by rocking a jumpsuit with flared ruffle pants.
Kaitlyn Bristowe – Worst
The Bachelorette alum’s sheer corset top and floral skirt were a mismatched combo that didn’t quite work in her favor.
Nicole Kidman – Best
Nicole Kidman absolutely slayed in her plunging cutout dress as she supported husband, Keith Urban, at the show.
Karen Fairchild – Worst
Little Big Town singer Karen Fairchild’s black and white dress didn’t do her any favors as she posed on the carpet.
Caroline Boyer – Best
Caroline Boyer’s husband, Luke Bryan, may be the host of the CMA Awards, but she absolutely stole the show on the red carpet in her glittery dress.
Kelsea Ballerini – Best
Kelsea Ballerini was pretty in pink on the CMA Awards red carpet, wearing a stunning one-shouldered dress with a sexy leg slit.
Megan Moroney – Best
Megan Moroney was ravishing in her off-the-shoulder red dress, which she paired with a pop of red lipstick to match.
Cynthia Erivo – Worst
Cynthia Erivo is a goddess, but her colorful dress was just a bit too all over the place on this red carpet.
Paula Abdul – Worst
There’s no denying that Paula Abdul is still a stunner, but the pattern and belt on her dress seemed a bit out of place on the CMA Awards carpet.
Carly Pearce – Best
Carly Pearce’s mismatched velvet and sequined ensemble was a bit untraditional but she made it work!
Katie Stevens – Best
Katie Stevens was an absolute vision in her red dress with thigh-high slit on the carpet.
Priscilla Block – Worst
Priscilla Block channeled a crossing guard in her neon look, which had no place on a high-profile red carpet.
Ashley McBryde – Best
Ashley McBryde took a departure from her usual black red carpet looks with a stunning red dress and it paid off!
Bunnie XO – Best
Jelly Roll’sgorgeous wife, Bunnie XO, was sparkling in her strapless black gown as she posed for red carpet shots.
Lindsay Ell – Worst
Lindsay Ell made a major statement with purple hair to match her purple CMA Awards dress, but there was simply too much going on here to make it work on the red carpet.
Hailey Whitters- Worst
Hailey Whitters looked like she was dressed for two different events by wearing a plunging red dress with white gloves.
Colbie Caillat – Best
Colbie Caillat looked incredible in her plunging strapless gown, which was adorned with crystal embellishments.
Lauren Lane – Worst
The Bachelor alum was gorgeous arm candy for her husband, Chris Lane, but her strapless turquoise gown left a bit to be desired.
Lindsay Hubbard – Best
Lindsay Hubbard is dressing for revenge following her split from Carl Radke! The Summer House star came to slay in a shimmery silver dress with side cutouts.
Ashley Cooke
Ashley Cooke was ravishing in red on the red carpet, but the tulle train added some unnecessary flair to her ensemble.
Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton’s yellow mini dress was a bit too simple for one of the biggest nights of the year for country music.