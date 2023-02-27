Wait, what? Fans are convinced that Aubrey Plaza almost suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at the SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26.

Social media users took to Twitter and claimed that the Parks and Recreation alum, 38, looked visibly annoyed while taking the stage alongside her White Lotus costars to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

While she appeared to be smiling at first, the actress’ mood seemingly changed as her costar F. Murray Abraham spoke on behalf of the entire cast. At one point, another White Lotus costar Jon Gries could be seen grabbing Aubrey by the arm and whispering something in her ear. She then looked down shocked and adjusted her revealing dress before it exposed too much.

Upon seeing the strange interactions, fans wondered why the actress was so “annoyed” upon the show’s win.

“Why was Aubrey Plaza so mad to win for White Lotus? #SAGAwards?” one fan wondered. Another added, “On another note, did anyone notice Aubrey Plaza? She seemed REALLY pissed off … there was something real odd about her on stage with the White Lotus team. She even exited the stage quick and alone rather than staying with the cast.”

A third person speculated at the comedian looked like she “hated” being on stage with the rest of the HBO stars. However, it’s unclear if her reaction was about the near wardrobe malfunction or something else.

Aubrey, for her part, has yet to publicly address the ongoing social media speculation.

The actress wore a bronze Michael Kors dress while attending the star-studded event.

“I have been working with Aubrey Plaza for almost 17 years, so when she got nominated, I wanted something sexy, current, and modern,” Aubrey’s stylist, Jessica Paster, told WWD amid the event. “I have worked with Michael for many years, and he came up with something perfect for us. Anytime I explain to Michael what I want in a look he gets it exactly right, every time.”

Michael Kors praised the Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates actress, calling her a “versatile talent,” nothing she’s “so engaging” onscreen and off.

“When it comes to the red carpet, Aubrey understands what works for her and is always willing to be daring in her choices, yet sleek and sophisticated at all times,” the fashion designer added. “I wanted something that was memorable and glamorous and would definitely turn heads — a look that was both audacious and timeless.”