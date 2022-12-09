One of a kind! Aubrey Plaza is known for her sharp wit — and even sharper style on the red carpet.

The Parks and Recreation alum said she learned to “take risks” with her fashion and “not care what people think” thanks to her stylist, Jessica Paster. Whether it’s rocking an ensemble with no bra, a plunging neckline or going sans jewelry, the A-lister loves expressing herself through clothing.

The Delaware native’s personal style is simple with a hint of sexy. She previously gushed over her “perfect” Alexandre Vauthier dress that she wore to the 2015 Emmys.

“It was effortless and beautiful and comfortably slinky — and it had shimmering red sequins all over it, so I wouldn’t have to wear any jewelry,” she said at the time, adding that she prefers “little to no jewelry” most of the time. “This gown really just felt like me.”

Amid her thriving career, Aubrey has made waves for her role as Harper Spiller on season 2 of The White Lotus. The Emily the Criminal star revealed that “there’s a lot of [me]” within the character.

“[Creator] Mike White really wrote that part for me,” Aubrey told Backstage. “It wasn’t a part that was written and then I went and auditioned for it and said, ‘That’s the part I want.’”

The Evil Hag Productions founder even responded to fans calling her character an “uptight b–ch” after the first two episodes.

“Maybe I am. But you’ll see, as the show goes on, the layers start to come off; the vulnerability starts to show. You realize ‘Oh OK, there’s a reason why she’s like this,’” she explained. “That part, maybe more than any other part I’ve played, is really personal to me. That’s Mike White. He’s a really good friend of mine, and I’ve known him for years, and I think he really tapped into something unconsciously about me.”

The Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates actress reflected on playing “misunderstood” characters throughout her career and feeling like “the odd woman out.”

“I’m drawn to those characters on a really basic level,” she said. “I grew up in Delaware. I didn’t grow up in Hollywood. I didn’t have a direct line to the industry. I was like everybody else who grows up and watches movies and has dreams and fantasies about being an actor and being on the television. I still can’t believe that I’m actually doing that.”

