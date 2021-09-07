In it for the long haul! Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff (née Botti) and husband Jeremy Roloff’s relationship timeline is so sweet. Keep reading to see how they met, when they got married, had their children and more.

The TLC couple met in January 2010 after getting set up on a blind date by mutual friends while they were both home from their respective colleges. Jeremy attended Portland Community College before transferring to Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara, California, where he studied photography. As for Audrey, she attended Oregon State University and earned her degree in marketing.

Funny enough, it wasn’t love at first sight between the two. “I thought he was cute when he walked through the door, but I wasn’t, like, seeing the future in that moment,” Audrey confessed during the TLC special of their wedding. Jeremy added, “Contrary to what many believe, it wasn’t love at first sight, necessarily.”

Their relationship heated up slowly, and they remained platonic friends for a while before things turned romantic. “Jeremy pursued me faithfully and diligently for two years before we started dating,” Audrey wrote on her website, noting she was “stubborn.”

After dating for three years long-distance, Jeremy popped the question on March 15, 2014, and they were married shortly after.

“You’re the one I want to team up with for life,” Audrey wrote after her now-husband proposed. “Jeremy James Roloff, to say I love you is an understatement.”

Jeremy and Audrey have been on quite the adventure since. They moved across the country, welcomed two children and have another baby on the way.

The couple decided to leave LPBW in July 2018 after giving fans an inside look into their family life on the TLC show.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy explained in a statement on social media at the time. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV, and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.”

The couple used their personal experiences to start a company called Beating 50 Percent, which promotes covenant marriages. These types of marriages are available in several states and require couples to have premarital counseling and make it legally harder to get a divorce. Their goal is to help couples have “better than average marriages and giving more than 50 percent to your spouse.”

