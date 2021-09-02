Growing brood! Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s two kids, daughter Ember and son Bode, are absolutely adorable. The reality couple are expecting baby No. 3 and are soaking up every minute as a family of four until their bundle of joy arrives.

The gorgeous parents expanding their family comes as no surprise, considering the pair have been vocal about wanting more children. They announced that Audrey was pregnant with their “little tie-breaker” in August 2021. She is due in November.

“We’d like to have more kids,” Jeremy previously told In Touch in 2019 about their family planning, calling “five [kids] a big family.”

“Yeah, we’ve always wanted to have a big family,” Audrey added. “We definitely want to have more kids. We’ll take them one at a time, but we are totally on board. Lord willing … We don’t want to put a number on it. But we’ll take them one at a time.”

The podcast host added, “I mean Jeremy is one of four. I’m one of three.”

The A Love Letter Life coauthors, who wed in September 2014, welcomed their oldest child, Ember, in September 2017 followed by Bode in January 2020.

The proud dad’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori, also gave birth to their first kiddo, son Jackson, in 2017. Their daughter, Lilah, was born in November 2019.

Jeremy and Audrey have continued to keep their family life in the public eye as influencers since announcing their departure from LPBW in July 2018.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy explained in a statement on social media at the time. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV, and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.”

