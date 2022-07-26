A complicated road! Audrina Patridge has experienced a few rocky relationships — both romantic and friendly — throughout her time in the spotlight, some of which were documented on TV. Now, the former MTV star is giving fans an inside look at her past love life and friendships in her memoir Choices: To the Hills and Back Again — which was released on Tuesday, June 26.

While she detailed encounters with Leonardo DiCaprio and Entourage alum Kevin Connolly, among other famous flames, the Hills alum also shared some juicy tidbits about her time on the MTV series. She even answered the age-old question of “whether The Hills was real or fake.”

“The truth? It’s somewhere in between, a little bit of both,” Audrina wrote.

When it comes to Audrina’s past relationships, perhaps her most notable is with Justin Brescia, known to The Hills fans as Justin Bobby. In the book, she revealed that they met before the Hills “when Justin was an aspiring musician and hair stylist, and I was working as a receptionist at Quixote Studios.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum wrote, “To this day, I’ve never had that same spark with anyone else.”

However, things between them changed significantly when Justin started to appear on The Hills.

“We got caught up in the production of it all, like being artificially brought together to film certain scenes, prompted and prodded by production to share a romantic moment or argue about a specific problem,” Audrina admitted.

The same thing happened with some of her friendships. One specific incident Audrina referred to in Choices was how she was “pulled into the middle” of a feud between Heidi Pratt and Ashley Wahler on The Hills: New Beginnings.

“There had always been blurred lines between our on-camera and off-camera friendships, and this bled into our off-camera friendship in a big way,” Audrina wrote of her long-time friendship with Heidi, noting that this situation “really hurt” her.

Aside from reflecting on The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings, Audrina also spoke at length about her rocky marriage with Corey Bohan. The couple got married in November 2016, but Audrina “nearly canceled the wedding” before they walked down the aisle.

She explained that “two weeks before the wedding” she and Corey met with an attorney to sign a prenup, but “shockingly, Corey didn’t want to sign.” She told him that they wouldn’t marry if he didn’t sign. Eventually, the two shared their vows, but Audrina wrote that she regrets not calling off the wedding.

Just before their one-year wedding anniversary, “I served him with divorce papers,” she wrote, adding that she felt “some sense of grim satisfaction.” Their divorce was finalized in December 2018.

When reflecting on that part of her life, Audrina looked back on the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I was at the darkest, hardest point in my life. I was struggling to get back on my feet, and it was a slow, heavy process,” she wrote. “Honestly, I tear up seeing how much I was on the edge of breaking down.”

