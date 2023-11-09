BCBGMAXAZRIA is excited to introduce model and philanthropist, Ava Dash, as the brand ambassador for its Holiday 2023 Campaign. Ava Dash, the eldest daughter of music mogul Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy, is celebrated not only for her familial ties but for her own impressive achievements, including campaigns with other major fashion and lifestyle brands.

Courtesy of Monica Baddar

For BCBGMAXAZRIA’s Holiday 2023 campaign, Ava brings forth a fresh elegance, showcasing the latest occasion styles from the brand’s Holiday 2023 collection. This collection seamlessly marries contemporary refinement with timeless charm, offering a versatile array of styles that inspires dressing for the upcoming festive season with an air of elegance and approachable sophistication.