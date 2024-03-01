Ayesha Curry Kids: Meet Her Children With Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry and her husband, NBA star Steph Curry, already have a house full of kids — and another is on the way! Since the couple announced they were expecting baby No. 4 on March 1, 2024, fans have been wondering about their other children.

How Many Kids Do Ayesha and Steph Curry Have?

The actress and pro basketball player have welcomed three kids together since they married in 2011. Ayesha gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Riley Elizabeth Curry, in July 2012. Baby No. 2, daughter Ryan Carson Curry, was born in July 2015. Steph and Ayesha welcomed their first son, Canon W. Jack Curry, in July 2018.

What Have Ayesha and Steph Curry Said About Parenthood?

During a December 2022 episode of “The World’s First Podcast,” Ayesha opened up about what she had learned so far as a mom of three.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor

“I realize all of the blessings that my family and I have, I’m super, hyper aware of that, and I’m very grateful and I try to live with a sense of gratitude and instill that in my kids,” she explained at the time.

The cookbook author continued, “Bottom line, I just want to raise children that are going to grow into these adults that are generous and compassionate and just nice people. There really isn’t much more to it.”

Courtesy of Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Steph has also been very vocal about his experience as a dad, sharing that his favorite thing about fatherhood was “the perspective” his kids give him on a “daily basis” during an April 2018 interview with PopSugar.

Speaking about how “observant” his children are of him and his wife, Steph added, “You always have to be on your toes when you’re around them. They make me and my wife better every day because of that reason.”

What Has Ayesha Curry Said About Her 4th Pregnancy?

In a March 1, 2024, essay for her magazine, Sweet July, Ayesha revealed she had previously thought that she and Steph were “done” having kids.

Courtesy of Ayesha Curry/Instagram

“And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again,” she wrote, adding that she felt like “somebody was missing … So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

She also explained how the knowledge that this would be her “last pregnancy” encouraged her to “slow down and take in every single little thing.”

In the article, Ayesha admitted that it sometimes felt “alarming and wild” for her pregnancy to be considered “geriatric,” and that she hoped the conversation surrounding pregnancy in women’s 30s and 40s would one day be more “nuanced.”