Ayesha Curry is pregnant! Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry‘s wife announced they are expecting baby No. 4 in the first digital issue of her Sweet July quarterly magazine on Friday March 1.

The cookbook author, 34, posed on the cover cradling her bare baby bump underneath a tan blazer and nude bandeau top, while discussing their growing family in the accompanying article.

The couple already share three children, daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, as well as son Canon, 5.

“For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing,” she said in the story. “I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So, we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family,” hinting that she and Steph, 35, will be done having children after their newest arrival.

Ayesha revealed how her other children are already asking questions about their future brother or sister.

“Canon came up to me the other day and asked, ‘Hey, Mommy, how’s your baby? Does your baby have a working brain?’ Getting to experience this through his eyes and through Ryan and Riley’s eyes has been so cool,” she revealed. “They’re at such different ages and stages in life. Their perspectives are so different and it’s been the most exciting thing.”

Steph and Ayesha first met as teenagers while attending the same church in North Carolina. They reconnected in 2008 after she moved to Los Angeles to seek a career in modeling and the athlete was in town for the ESPY Awards.

The couple’s first date was to Hollywood’s Madame Tussauds wax museum followed up by chai tea lattes, The Seasoned Life author recalled during a June 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Steph proposed in July 2010 and the couple wed in front of 400 guests at North Carolina’s Ballantyne Resort on June 30, 2011.

The following year, Ayesha and Steph became parents for the first time when Riley arrived on July 19, 2012. All three of their children have July birthdays, although the cookware designer has not revealed her due date for baby No. 4.

Steph gushed over his love of fatherhood in December 2022. “You get to watch them grow and blossom and find their personality and support them and have fun with them. They like my goofiness and the way you just show up at home more than anything,” he told People.

When asked if they were impressed with his basketball prowess and four NBA championship titles, the basketball superstar replied, “I would hope to say yes but probably for different reasons. I don’t think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket.”

“They’ve been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship. But when you’re at home you’re just Dad and that’s the best part about it,” Steph added.