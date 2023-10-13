Many couples have found love in Mexico during the last eight seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. But only one connection has ever been sparked over a contestant’s poopy situation, or lack thereof. Sam Jeffries and Aaron Schwartzman hit it off after he came to her rescue during season 9 of the hit TV spinoff, but are they still together today?

Does Sam Poop on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

“I’m going on nine days with no pooping,” Sam said in a confessional during week 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. The occupational therapist had to see a medical professional about her bowel movement issues. Dr. Kelly told her, “If there is still no movement by sunrise tomorrow morning, we’ll have to deliver almost like a poop baby.”

While Sam was clearly uncomfortable with her “medical emergency,” she informed her Paradise flame, Aaron, that she might have to exit the show and go to the hospital if things didn’t resolve themself.

“Is it going to be a boy or a girl?” he joked about her “poop baby.” Aaron later presented Sam with a platter of fibrous, bowel movement-inducing foods, including black coffee, tacos, beans, hot sauce and shots of olive oil. He also instructed her in a series of stretches and lunges to help get things flowing. “Cheers to making s–t happen,” Aaron added.

Ever a romantic, the firefighter went on to name Sam’s “poop baby” Hope. “Because if this f–king thing does come out, there is possible hope that the connection furthers,” he said during a confessional.

Courtesy of Sam Jeffries/Instagram

Does Sam Leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

While fans were left with a cliffhanger about the results of crappy situation, Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams weighed in on the ordeal.

“Like Cinderella, but instead of a glass slipper, it’s a big dookie,” he said, telling Entertainment Weekly that Sam experienced the “opposite” of Moctezuma’s revenge.

“Usually, the poop problems in Paradise are the exact opposite of what Sam was dealing with,” he added. “Obviously, Sam is a little embarrassed, as would anyone be in her shoes, but Aaron isn’t fazed by it at all. He turns an embarrassing moment into a cute little side date. All anyone wants in a relationship is to feel love and not judgment. Aaron did a great job of that.”

It remains unclear if Sam’s constipation will cause her to leave Mexico.

Are Sam and Aaron Still Together?

Aaron was obviously smitten with Sam while cooped up in the romantic beach resort, but did that infatuation translate into a relationship?

Fans will have to tune in Thursday nights to see their relationship unfold. However – in addition to following each other on social media – after the poop fiasco, Sam shared a selfie with Aaron on her Instagram Story with the caption, “We love a supportive man.”