Take two is in order for Kylee Russell, who has headed down to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 9! But who is the bombshell who is already turning heads? Fans want to know as the season kicks off.

Who Is Bachelor in Paradise’s Kylee Russell?

Kylee was a contestant on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, but ultimately went home during week 5. To make matters worse, her elimination was one of the brutal ones that had to be done virtually after Zach came down with COVID-19.

“I just think at the end of the day he wasn’t my person. That’s OK. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve a happy ending,” Kylee said after the fact, adding that she had “no hard feelings” towards him.

Kylee may have come out unscathed, but her time on the show wasn’t free of drama. During week 4, she and contestant Anastasia Keramidas got into it over time spent with Zach, as Kylee wanted to interrupt an ongoing conversation. “Please just let me have him. I don’t want to fight,” Kylee said in response to Anastasia saying she “needed a few more minutes.” Following the drama, Kylee went to Zach and claimed that Anastasia was only there to grow her social media platform. She went home shortly thereafter.

Does Kylee Russell Want to Date Anyone on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Kylee revealed that she’s interested in getting to know Aven Jones more on the beach! “I have been intrigued by him since his season on The Bachelorette, as well as seeing him on social media. am hopeful he will be on the sand and interested to see if we form a love connection,” she revealed.

What Is Kylee Russell’s Job?

When she’s not spending a summer of love down in Mexico, Kylee is a registered postpartum nurse, having graduated from nursing school in December 2021. She currently works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the Mother Baby Postpartum unit. In addition to her medical career, Kylee was a Charlotte Hornet dance team member for about three years, walking away from her dance career in April 2022.