Exclusive Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Tease Baby No. 1’s Name: ‘It’s 1 of My Passions’

Dropping hints! Bachelor Nation‘s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are planning to name baby No. 1 after “one of” her “passions,” the reality TV couple exclusively teases to Life & Style in a video interview.

Although the season 19 Bachelor contestant, 33, is a huge fan of The Jonas Brothers, she won’t be naming her son Nick, Joe or Kevin. “Ashley loves the name, and that’s it,” Jared chimes in when asked if the moniker will pay tribute to his wife’s favorite boy band.

The mama-to-be reveals that she picked out the name for her first child “13 years” ago, when she was 20 years old. “Jared was very much down from the get-go,” Ashley explains. “He’s known this was gonna be a boy’s name.”

Since the Bachelor in Paradise alums announced in August they were expecting a baby boy, Ashley and Jared have been gearing up for parenthood! Thankfully, the pair knows plenty of fellow parents in Bachelor Nation to give them advice, namely Carly Waddell, who shares kids Isabella and Charles with estranged husband Evan Bass.

“Carly makes me feel better about everything. She’s just like, ‘You know, you go in there, you have the epidural. It’s like nothing. I was fine. It was like nothing. You’re just gonna be fine. You’re gonna have a good work-life balance,'” Ashley shares. “She’s like, ‘Even though it’s stressful, it makes you feel like your life’s gonna be better.'”

Carly, 36, has been “very encouraging,” the Great Falls, Virginia, native says, noting that Jade Roper has also been there for her! “Jade was just like, ‘The one mantra that I had going through, especially the first 20 weeks, was just like that period of time is all about survival,'” Ashley recalls. Jade, 35, shares kids Emerson, Brooks and Easton with husband Tanner Tolbert.

“So, I was like, OK, well, Jade Mother Earth, Mother Nature, who just like, her whole world revolves around your kids, and she’s done this three times, says it’s about survival. Then I‘m not gonna feel guilty watching Grey’s Anatomy for nine hours a day.”

Ashley and Jared fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. The couple got engaged in June 2018 and later tied the knot in August 2019. Ashley is due with baby No. 1 in February 2022!