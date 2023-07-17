A mess. Bebe Rexha seemingly slammed her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, over an alleged dispute about her weight gain.

Bebe, 33, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 16 to share what appeared to be a screenshot of a text message from Keyan, 39.

“Hey, I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you,” the alleged message read. “In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was … that was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

The lengthy text message continued, “Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously, you gained weight and your face changes? Should I pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s OK? Come on. I gain three pounds and you call me ‘chubbs’ and ‘fat.’ Doesn’t mean you don’t love me.”

In the last portion of the text that was allegedly from Keyan, the cinematographer appeared to claim that Bebe was “trying to find reasons to break up” with him.

“If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/life and don’t see a future with us, then that’s OK and that’s the reason,” the message read. “Don’t use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what. I think it’s important for you to think about things and write things down, speak to a therapist and do this retreat thing to get to the root of the problem. Let me know if you’d like to speak if you need more clarity. Love you.”

Courtesy of Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Neither Bebe nor Keyan have publicly addressed the screenshot that she shared to her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

The pair — who started dating in 2020 — has made it a point to keep their relationship low-key. One of the last images Bebe still has of Keyan on her Instagram account is a September 2022 post wishing him, “Happy Birthday.”

Throughout her music career, Bebe has been an outspoken advocate for different body shapes and sizes. During a May 25 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the “I’m Good (Blue)” artist revealed that she had gained weight due to her PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) diagnosis.

“Listen, I like to eat, OK? I like to eat,” Bebe told host Jennifer Hudson. “I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome. … I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more.”

Bebe also recalled stumbling across TikTok comments and videos that fans posted regarding her weight gain, admitting that the content hurt her feelings.

“Listen, we’re in the public eye, so that’s bound to happen,” she added. “I was a lot thinner, and I did gain some weight. That comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you. You don’t know what somebody’s going through, what they’re going through in their life, so it kind of is tough.”