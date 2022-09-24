Raise your glass to Hollywood’s hottest trend. Celebrating like an A-Lister now calls for a fully stocked fridge of the best brews around—for a watch party fit for your favorite sports team, a movie night in, or an evening out on the town, beer will be your new drink of choice. With no shortage of options for all palates, Anheuser-Busch brings flavor and quality to the forefront of your tasting experience so your event will be a total score for all. Don’t believe us? We talked to Sr. Educator with Anheuser-Busch’s Brewers Collective and Master Cicerone®, Ryan Daley and Matt Casto, Manager of Distilling Operations at Devils Backbone Brewing Co. and Anheuser-Busch craft partner to get the scoop. Cheers!

With Great Ingredients Come Great Beer (With Ryan Daley, Sr. Educator with Anheuser-Busch’s Brewers Collective and Master Cicerone®)

For a pro-level party, Ryan’s best hosting hack is all about variety. He usually opts for “a few IPAs, an easy drinking lager (or two), a darker malt forward option, and a wheat beer that has plenty of flavor with low bitterness, like a Witbier,” to make sure there’s a brew for everyone to enjoy!

The Perfect Pair for Any Party (With Matt Casto, Manager of Distilling Operations, Devils Backbone Brewing Co.)

Matt Casto is the Master Distiller at Devils Backbone Brewing Company, where he spends his days perfecting their award-winning spirits like whiskey, gin, rum and moonshine, plus experimenting with new creative innovations. To him, the key to hosting is planning ahead, keeping the drinks cold, and going beyond the beer with a delicious menu to match.

Want to know what Matt Casto is cooking up at his celebrations?

Dinner For Two & More : “Lightly fried pork schnitzel, and a side of rosemary, garlic, and lemon sous vide mashed potatoes with roasted red pepper asparagus. I pair this hearty dinner with our Vienna Lager , as people have been doing for a long time.”

: “Lightly fried pork schnitzel, and a side of rosemary, garlic, and lemon sous vide mashed potatoes with roasted red pepper asparagus. I pair this hearty dinner with our , as people have been doing for a long time.” Watch Party : “I like to make a smoked dish like chicken drumsticks or turkey legs that matches the theme of the series/movie we are watching. Pair this with a Juicy Magic IPA that can refresh the palate.”

: “I like to make a smoked dish like chicken drumsticks or turkey legs that matches the theme of the series/movie we are watching. Pair this with a that can refresh the palate.” Sporting event or tailgate: “I’m a huge fan of a low country boil and our Orange Smash. Bring enough Old Bay.”

Matt knows it’s important to commemorate your wins. Whether he’s finishing up some yardwork or rooting for his favorite team, he says a cold Stella Artois is perfect for any occasion. Set your celebration off right with Anheuser-Busch and party like their pros—just remember to drink responsibly!