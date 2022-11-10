Move over, martinis, beer is at the top of the A-List all thanks to Anheuser-Busch and the ultimate beer boss, Natalie Johnson. Crack open a cold one and get ready to sip on the brews that have everyone talking—from coast to coast.

“I’m Going to Be Brewmaster Here One Day”

Well, she was right! Natalie Johnson is the Director of Brewing for North America at Anheuser-Busch, a title she earned after a six-year stint as brewmaster at the St. Louis Brewery. Starting her journey with Anheuser-Busch as an intern, she always knew the company was more than just beer, it’s a culture and a history that she loves to share with others. As the first female brewmaster of the historic St. Louis Brewery, Natalie especially loves to share her knowledge of the brewing process and her experience at Anheuser-Busch with young women who may be looking for an opportunity to get started in the field themselves.

So, how’d she do it? Hard work, a passion for beer, a chemistry degree, and certifications from the International Institute of Brewing and Distilling helped get Natalie Johnson where she is today. We’ll drink to that!

With Great Brews Come Great Responsibilities

It’s no secret Anheuser-Busch has the best brews for any occasion, with fan favorites including Stella Artois, Kona Big Wave, and Michelob Ultra (just to name a few!). According to Natalie, it’s all possible because Anheuser-Busch’s “long-standing partnerships with farmers and growers ensure we source only the finest ingredients, like malt barely, hops, grits, rice, and more. Even our water – the foundation of our beer – is carbon filtered to ensure purity and consistency across all products and sites.”

Once the ingredients get in the hands of Natalie’s incredible brewmasters across the country, it’s time for quality assessment, where the brewery taste panels evaluate incoming materials with all their senses to confirm they are up to standard. Once brewing starts, the progress-monitoring continues with reviewing in-process data and more taste panels before the batch completes the brewing cycle. These check points ensure the best result every time and are the reason Anheuser-Busch always serves up great tasting beer.

Good Beer: An Art and Science

To an expert like Natalie, “good beer is an art form just as much as it is a science” and comes from 160 years of attention to detail — from color to aromatics to the nucleation process that creates the head of foam. To Natalie, this is what sets Anheuser-Busch apart. She is confident that the company’s commitment to brewing with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and their goal of reducing water usage is a testament to Anheuser-Busch’s innovations and optimizations that make them the best brew around.

Raise your glass to a future with more cheers