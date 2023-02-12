Moved on! Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, enjoyed a sweet family photo session with his kids following his viral moment at the Grammy Awards.

The Good Will Hunting cowriter, 50, was spotted holding a camera while kneeling on the ground as his kids Seraphina and Samuel Affleck were seen with their skateboards on Saturday, February 11, according to photos obtained by Life & Style. Ben’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, accompanied the group as well.

The Shotgun Wedding actress, 53, looked stylish in a colorful boho chic maxi skirt and beige sweater while she stood next to Seraphina, 14, who wore a plaid long-sleeved tee with cargo pants. For Ben’s part, the Academy Award winner donned a pair of jeans and a charcoal long-sleeved tee.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

In addition to Sam, 11, and Seraphina, Ben also shares daughter Violet, 17, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Just one week prior, Ben made national headlines for his disinterested facial expression during the February 5 Grammys. After cameras panned toward the audience, the Argo actor’s face quickly became a meme on Twitter.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one user tweeted that night, while a separate person wrote, “Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife.”

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

At one point during the night, fans believed that the Last Duel actor and the “On the Floor” songstress looked tense as Grammys host Trevor Noah sat near them during a brief skit. It appeared that Jennifer nudged Ben and both shared a quick exchange while they acknowledged the camera that focused on them.

A source exclusively told In Touch the following day that Ben “looked anxious and bored” because he wasn’t “comfortable” that “all eyes were on him” throughout the event.

“Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only reason he was there,” the insider explained.

A TikTok user named @almostanna, who claimed to have been a seat filler, also revealed what she heard from the Gigli costars after Ben became an internet sensation.

“J.Lo showed Ben the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’ and he was like, ‘Oh god, this again,’” social media user @almostanna revealed in a since-deleted TikTok post.

Despite how it may have looked to viewers, though, Anna insisted that the Hustlers actress and the Tender Bar star “were very smitten” when the cameras weren’t on them.

“They were super lovey dove-y, like their hands were always intertwined,” she added. “Like, I don’t know how to describe it, but they just were, so … it wasn’t like, ‘Oh my god, this is going to lead to divorce.’ Like, they were cute.”