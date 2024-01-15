Hit the Mark? Here’s the Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards [Photos]

Television and film’s biggest stars suited up for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler on Sunday, January 14. The red carpet is much like the actual event: not everyone can be a winner. While some of Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrities have rocked some of the hottest looks, others have fallen short of the slay game.

Keep scrolling through the gallery to see photos of the best and worst dressed stars of the night at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.