Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
best and worst dressed at critics choice awards 2024

Getty (3)

Hit the Mark? Here’s the Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards [Photos]

Fashion & Beauty
Jan 15, 2024 9:38 am·
By Jessica Stopper and Alyssa Norwin
Picture

Television and film’s biggest stars suited up for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler on Sunday, January 14. The red carpet is much like the actual event: not everyone can be a winner. While some of Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrities have rocked some of the hottest looks, others have fallen short of the slay game.

robe

Deal of the Day

Reviewers Say This ‘Comfortable’ Hooded Robe Is a ‘Home Run’ — 36% Off View Deal

Keep scrolling through the gallery to see photos of the best and worst dressed stars of the night at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

celebrities on critics choice awards 2024 red carpet
 Hollywood’s Finest Are Heating Up the Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet!
Picture