Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Physically Attracted’ to Women

Billie Eilish is a national treasure and although many women gravitate toward the Grammy-winning artist, she hasn’t “felt” like she could “relate to girls very well.” However, the Los Angeles native recently revealed ​she is “attracted” to females.

“I love [women] so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real,” Billie, 21, told Variety during an interview published on Monday, November 13. “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

While the “What Was I Made For?” artist praised other women for their mental and physical attributes, Billie admitted she’s “never felt like a woman,” “desirable,” or “feminine.”

“I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl,” she continued to the publication, adding, “I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

Although Billie has a liking toward women, her dating history is full of men. The “Bad Guy” singer was most recently linked to ex-boyfriend and The Neighbourhood frontman, Jesse Rutherford.

Getty

The musicians sparked dating rumors in October 2022 and went red carpet official the following month at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Billie and Jesse, 32, wore matching silk Gucci pajamas at the 11th annual event. The “when the party’s over” vocalist donned a slip dress with lace trim, while Jesse wore a classic two-piece button-up ensemble. They completed their twinning moment by snuggling under a massive Gucci blanket on the red carpet.

Later that month, Billie addressed her “cool” relationship with Jesse during an interview with Vanity Fair and shared that their romance made her “happy” and “excited.”

“I managed to get my way … to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass!” she gushed to the outlet on November 28, 2022. “Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s–t. I locked that mother f–ker down.”

Billie and Jesse ended their relationship in May, but they continued to maintain a platonic bond. A fan asked the chart-topping musician how things were going with Jesse after their split during an Instagram Q&A, leading her to share that they are “very very good friends only” and the “Sweater Weather” musician is her “homie forever.”