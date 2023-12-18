Billie Eilish’s Weight Loss Transformation [Photos]

Billie Eilish has been transparent with her fans since she reached stardom. The “What Was I Made For” artist opened up about body image issues and also revealed her tourettes diagnosis in 2018. Most recently, Billie dished on her “gym rat” era and explained that she entered it for more reasons than just weight loss.

“I’ve been completely changing the way that my life is involving fitness — I’m a gym rat now,” the Grammy-winning artist told Zane Lowe during an Apple Music interview in September 2022. “When did that happen? I don’t know but it did and it started with ‘I can’t get injured anymore.’ I’m not gonna let myself live like that because I lived like that for years.”

Keep scrolling to see Billie’s weight loss before and after photos!