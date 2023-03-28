Turning a new leaf? Blac Chyna sported a t-shirt with a photo of Kim Kardashian posing for Dolce & Gabbana featured on the front less than one year after losing her defamation case against the Skims founder.

The influencer, 34, wore the fashion piece during a Wednesday, March 22, episode of the “Why The Game Chose Me” podcast and revealed why she chose to wear it.

“Oh, I love Dolce & Gabbana, whoever is doing their designs,” she said jokingly before answering on a more serious note. “But I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim. She did a collaboration with Dolce, and I respect it .”

Chyna continued, “And that’s Dream’s auntie, so…”

The Washington native shares her six-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, whom they welcomed during their ​ one-year relationship in 2016. Rob did not stay on good terms with Chyna after their split, and neither did his A-list family members.

YouTube

Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners for alleged defamation, abuse and the cancellation of her and Rob’s show Rob & Chyna – which lasted for one season in 2016. The online model also claimed the Arthur George sock owner physically abused her during their relationship, but Rob, 36, denied the allegations.

After fighting in court for two weeks in May 2022, the Kar-Jenners won the $100 million lawsuit. The notorious reality TV family did not attend the court date, but rather showed up at the Met Gala. However, fans saw the family navigate the legal drama during season 2 of The Kardashians.

“I’m literally panicking about tomorrow. Not just about the Met, and just like, the f—ing verdict,” Khloé Kardashian said in a November 2022 episode of the Hulu series, filmed one day before the verdict was revealed. “The facts are the facts, but the fact we’re in trial blows my mind … now we’re just trusting 12 people that are going to decide? That’s why I’m nervous. I’m just so confused, that’s why I’m nervous. Why has it taken so long? To me, it’s an open and shut case.”

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, admitted that the “trial honestly has been very, very stressful. We just want it to be over.”

Kim, 42, echoed the Kylie Beauty founder’s sentiment, adding, “We just want it behind us.”

Kourtney Kardashian was not a part of the lawsuit; however, the legal battle affected a big time in her life as she had to go to her international wedding dress fitting without her family by her side.

She said during the same episode, “I sent photos to my sisters and my mom, and they were all like, ‘We wish we could be there, Blac Chyna’s ruining it all.’”