Blake Lively swimsuit photos are about as rare as unicorns, which is why the actress absolutely thrilled fans when she shared an Instagram photo wearing white bikini on Wednesday, August 24.

The Gossip Girl alum’s top featured a plunging, wrap-around style with short sleeves, while her tiny bottoms were held together with large metal rings at the hips. Blake, 35, captioned the photo, “Summer lovin’ … had me a blast,” as she stood next to a pool filled with floatie toys with palm trees in the background.

Courtesy of Blake Lively/Instagram

The Shallows star tagged husband Ryan Reynolds in the snapshot, as he was likely the lucky person who was there with Blake to take the picture of her in the stunning swimsuit.

Ryan, 45, wrote in the comments, “Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales,” seemingly to promote his new FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham that dropped the same day as Blake’s rare bikini photo. The Deadpool star and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, creator and actor Rob McElhenney bought the Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer team, in 2020, and the series follows their journey learning how to be owners of the club.

Not featured in the photo were any of the couple’s three children, daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. The pair are fiercely protective of their girls’ lives and keeping them out of the public spotlight. Neither Blake or Ryan has ever shared a look at their daughters on social media, though James and Inez were present for their dad’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in December 2020, marking a very rare public appearance for the Lively-Reynolds children.

Blake has ever reason to be proudly flaunting her hard-earned bikini body after having three children. She shared with fans how it was a more than a year-long journey to lose her baby weight after having Inez in September 2016.

In a February 12, 2018, Instagram post, Blake showed off her fit figure and tight abs in a black sports bra and matching leggings. She wrote in the caption, “Turns out you can’t lose the 61 pounds you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” adding, “Thanks @donsaladino for kicking my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.” And in her white bikini, she looks very proud!