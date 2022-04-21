Written in partnership with The Grooming Playbook

Blu Atlas is an award-winning men’s grooming brand with a truly inspired approach to creating top-quality products made of strictly clean ingredients. The brand’s ethos is captured in its namesake, the mythical Greek god Atlas. A fearless Titan of oceanic origins and unmatched endurance, he was tasked with upholding the heavens for eternity.

This strong, masculine figure is also the namesake of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as the maps used by courageous world explorers and adventurers. True to its eponymous inspiration, Blu Atlas is forging a path in globally sustainable practices, the use of time-tested natural ingredients, and powerful, innovative formulas tailored to men.

Blu Atlas’ signature fragrance is fittingly called Atlantis, the legendary lost island of which Atlas was king. The fabled utopia of Atlantis has captivated the public imagination for millennia, known as a powerful, advanced civilization set in a paradisiacal seaside locale of abundance and fertility. Its unexplained disappearance has lent it an enduring air of mystery and intrigue.

Like its namesake, the Atlantis fragrance captivates and inspires with lush and striking marine tones of fresh citrus, rich aromatics, and dusky wood. The alluring and distinctly masculine blend is made of the finest raw and sustainably sourced ingredients in celebration of the splendor of the natural world.

Blu Atlas’ recent fragrance release has swiftly garnered rave reviews. And this is with good reason! Atlantis appeals to fans of both luxury-grade colognes, and clean, non-toxic personal care products.

The premium eau de parfum outshines the competition with a winning scent profile that you can safely enjoy without the harmful synthetic ingredients found in most mainstream fragrance formulas.

While the glowing Blu Atlas Atlantis EDP reviews and legions of satisfied Atlantis wearers speak for themselves, we understand that responsible consumers like you prefer to conduct their own research to make informed purchasing decisions.

To help you with this process, we provide an in-depth review of this unbeatable cologne from Blu Atlas, including a discussion of the importance of natural ingredients, an in-depth look at the Atlantis scent profile, and an overview of Blu Atlas’ trusted practices. Ready to explore the world of Atlantis? Let’s go!

Why Natural is Better

Growing consumer consciousness has led to the recent rise in demand for non-toxic, natural, and sustainably sourced ingredients in hair, skin, and body products. While many have long been aware of the importance of clean eating practices, the public is just now awakening to the fact that the same rules apply when it comes to the chemicals we use on our skin.

Toxic ingredients in many popular personal care products have been linked to grave health concerns, such as endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer, and multiple organ damage. The clean beauty movement represents a marked shift to the call for safe, all-natural ingredients and complete ingredient transparency on product labels.

While this is an undeniably positive trend, there is one outstanding irony. Some of the most passionate champions of clean skincare are still willing to compromise their ethics when it comes to designer fragrances. Whether it is due to brand loyalty, lack of information or the misguided belief in the inferiority of all-natural scents, the clean beauty movement has yet to take hold in the realm of fragrance products.

In fact, engineered scents contain some of the most dangerous ingredients seen in commercially available products. Synthetic fragrance products are also manufactured with disproportionately high rates of environmentally unsustainable methods, including animal testing and pesticide use.

The use of toxic ingredients in colognes and perfumes is especially alarming in light of the fact that manufacturers are not legally obligated to fully list all harmful components on packaging labels. A recent survey returned the disturbing statistic that the average commercially available synthetic fragrance features a minimum of 14 undeclared and possibly dangerous ingredients. This troubling revelation should inspire consumers to switch to exclusively clean fragrances from reputable natural brands.

Fragrances made of all-natural ingredients are not only less risky for you and the environment, but they have a range of features and advantages that you won’t see in their synthetic counterparts. Clean formulas are typically made with essential oils that deliver aromatherapeutic benefits, ranging from stress-busting mood enhancement to the medicinal effects of abundant antioxidants, antimicrobials, and anti-inflammatory compounds.

If your priority is scent quality, natural fragrances beat synthetics in that respect, too! The raw and organic components blend with your unique skin scent to bloom and evolve with wear, creating a more vibrant fragrance that is unique to you.

As you can see, you don’t have to compromise premium fragrance quality for clean ingredient integrity in a cologne. A top example of this is Atlantis, a winning combination of luxury-grade fragrance and the best all-natural ingredients. Blu Atlas’ best-selling signature cologne is a top choice for men who value both safety and irresistible style in personal care products.

The exceptional scent of Atlantis is backed with the unbeatable standard of assured clean ingredients for which Blu Atlas is quickly becoming known. With one spray of this intoxicating cologne, you will enjoy an unparalleled fragrance with guaranteed 100% natural ingredients.

An Epic Scent Voyage

The creation of a men’s fragrance that is worthy of the gods may seem like a tall order, but Blu Atlas readily rises to the challenge. Invigorating, dynamic, and unique, Atlantis is an evolving citrus woody fragrance that boldly elicits the mysterious and powerful seafaring warriors of its namesake. The marine blend of contrasting fresh citrus and deep spicy accords evokes a seaside paradise with glistening waters, luxuriant plant life, and the thrilling call of adventure.

Like the mythical half-gods of the legendary utopia, the man who wears Atlantis stands out from the crowd. He is timelessly handsome, courageous, and captivating, wise to the benefits of quality ingredients that harmonize with both his physiology and the environment. He has classic appeal with an elegant swagger that is distinctly modern and endlessly fascinating. He is lively and energetic, yet sensual and seductive. As his signature cologne, he leaves a powerful and enduring impression, reminiscent of the beguiling heroes of mythical heights.

Atlantis opens with a dazzling and instantly enthralling top note of bergamot, hypnotic citrus that dances from fruity and aromatic, to bitter and spicy tones. The iconic fragrance ingredient is native to the southernmost tip of Italy, alongside the Mediterranean Sea. A nod to the storied Mediterranean location of Atlantis, bergamot captures the vibrant milieu of this lush region. Fresh, lively, and warm, this compelling scent immediately carries you to the golden Mediterranean coast, where a soft sea breeze gently sways the verdant foliage of ripe citrus trees.

The bright and charming opening blooms seamlessly into an alluring and seductive heart of rich clary sage. A dynamic scent with touches of amber, musk, and floral tones, this aromatic and herbaceous tone adds magnetic depth and masculine appeal. Also native to the southern Mediterranean region, the heady and slightly aquatic clary sage elicits the fertile lands and flowing abundance of the utopian Atlantis.

Tenacious yet sophisticated, clary sage is subtler and more nuanced than the common variety. It evokes the leisure and tranquility of the mythical island with balsamic and slightly sweet, floral tones. Not just a pleasing smell, the harmonious aroma of clary sage essential oil has calmative aromatherapeutic effects, alleviating both physical and mental stress. The ambrosial heart of Atlantis calls forth the serenity of late afternoon by the sea, as the sunset approaches and balmy daylight hours give way to promising nighttime adventures.

In keeping with the unfettered strength and endurance of the mythical king of Atlantis, this fragrance evolves into a robust, woody base of potent and intoxicating patchouli. The velvety aroma adds mystery and longevity, with sensual hints of spice, earth tones, and rich musk.

Dark and captivating, the smoky finish evokes seaside reverie around a crackling bonfire, as nighttime voyagers exchange tales of passion and victory under the gleaming starry skies. Virile, deep, and powerful, this striking base is the perfect closing to this expansive and remarkable cologne.

As versatile and enduring as its mythical inspiration, Atlantis is an energizing and enigmatic balance of bright and dusky tones. The long-lasting, singular eau de parfum rises above the rest, just like the uncompromising and stylish man who wears it.

Blu Atlas is the Best Choice for Men

The unmatched excellence of Atlantis is emblematic of the fragrance’s award-winning brand, Blu Atlas. A pioneer in high-performance grooming products with clinically proven results and 100% natural ingredients, Blu Atlas is outstanding in its commitment to quality assurance and customer satisfaction.

The extensive line of men’s products is the only certifiably clean and vegan men’s grooming brand that is sold with the promise of a full money-back guarantee. All Blu Atlas products are free of toxic ingredients such as sulfates, phthalates, and parabens, developed with certified purity in alliance with leading dermatologists and reputable formulation partners.

The advanced selection of Blu Atlas products fulfills all men’s grooming needs with an extensive range of hair, face, and body essentials. In accordance with the brand’s founding values of quality botanical ingredients that deliver real results, all of Blu Atlas’ offerings are nutrient-based treatments featuring naturally sourced antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, and essential oils.

They are tailored in collaboration with medical experts to meet the unique grooming needs of men. Growing numbers of satisfied customers agree that Blu Atlas is the new industry standard in clean grooming products with remarkable quality and scientifically proven effectiveness.

Not only are their products top-notch, but Blu Atlas delivers an exceptional customer service experience with their highly accessible website. Whether you are just getting started on your skincare journey, or you are looking to supplement your existing regimen, the Blu Atlas website smoothly guides you to the best options with straightforward product descriptions and full ingredient transparency. With a full money-back guarantee, you can shop with ease and fully enjoy the offerings of this premium brand.

Enjoy the Unbeatable Experience Yourself

Add a dash of quality, style, and adventure to your grooming lineup with Atlantis. The signature fragrance from the top botanical brand Blu Atlas is a winning choice for men who appreciate both clean ingredients and premium luxury scents. Atlantis guarantees a boost of mythical proportions in confidence, flair, and sophistication with an exhilarating blend of effervescent and brooding tones.

The distinct marine fragrance carries you from balmy days to chilly nights, evolving flawlessly with your unique chemistry to create a versatile and long-lasting signature scent. Plus, with the Blu Atlas quality standard, you can be certain of ingredient integrity, safety, and efficacy.

Don’t just take our word for it! Try this striking new cologne for yourself and buckle in for an unmatched fragrance adventure. This is the stuff that legends are made of!