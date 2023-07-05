Major cosmetic work ahead. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has revealed she plans to undergo a serious facial plastic surgery makeover.

The reality star shared the news with her Twitter followers on Tuesday, July 4, announcing, “I’ve NEVER had surgery on my face. I’m so sick of all the mean comments. I’m 50! I’ve aged and now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz [sic] they know the truth.”

“I’ve never been in bandages. I do plan on getting a lower face and neck lift like Teddi Mellencamp at some point soon,” Brandi continued, referring to her fellow RHOBH alum, who revealed in May 2022 she had undergone the procedures.

“I think she looks amazing, and I will eventually do my upper eyelids,” Brandi continued, adding, “I don’t know when because I have to have time for down time and right now luckily I don’t!”

Teddi, 42, documented her facelift procedure via Instagram photos. She told fans her reasons why via the social media platform, writing “There’s been one thing that’s consistently bothered me and it’s going to seem like nothing to you guys, but it’s the loose skin on my neck. I’ve gone to multiple doctors to see if there are lasers or things like that to help me, and pretty much, there really isn’t anything,” adding she tried Botox and filler on her jawline.

Courtesy of Brandi Glanville/Instagram

“This doesn’t mean I don’t love the skin I’m in. But this is something that has bothered me since I was a young girl,” she explained. “I have always been comfortable with my neck in the front. It’s the side profile that has always made me feel insecure.” Teddi went on to show before and after photos of her facelift that seem to have really impressed Brandi.

Brandi also addressed her appearance on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, hinting she might have undergone liposuction. “Also, I have always been thin but over Covid I gained 20 lbs that’s why I looked prego on UGT and had it sucked out,” she added.

The Salinas, California, native has been open about what cosmetic procedures she’s had done in the past but has remained adamant that she’s never gone under the knife when it comes to her face.

When it comes to her face, Brandi admitted she had too much “fillers and Botox, and I’ve definitely made some mistakes but it’s hard to watch yourself get older on television,” she explained to E! News in 2014 about how she went overboard on facial injections. “I’ve definitely over-filled and I’ve definitely had some bad Botox where your eyes drop, but there’s no shame in my game.”

“I’ve had a f–king lot,” Brandi said of her Botox habit on the UK version of Big Brother, which she competed in during 2017, adding, “I’ve only had my boobs done and my vagina tightened, that’s it.”

During her 2013 tell-all book Drinking and Tweeting, Brandi wrote about her vaginal surgery she got after her 2010 divorce from actor Eddie Cibrian. “This pretty intense surgery had an even more intense price tag: $12,000. A brand-new vagina would be an Eddie-free vagina … I decided that since Eddie had ruined my vagina for me, he could pay for a new one. I gave [the doctor’s office] Eddie’s credit card number,” she revealed.