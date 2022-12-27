From model to reality star! Brandi Glanville is best known from her role on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she’s earned quite an impressive net worth. Keep reading to see her Bravo salary and how she makes money.

What Is Brandi Glanville’s Net Worth?

The California native’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Brandi has about half the amount of wealth as her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, who is estimated to be worth about $10 million. The pair were married from 2001 to 2010 and share two sons — Mason and Jake.

The Bravo star filed for divorce from the CSI: Miami actor after his affair with now-wife LeAnn Rimes and past tryst with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie became public. Although Brandi had a longstanding feud with Eddie and LeAnn, calling the “How Do I Live” singer a “stalker,” they squashed their beef in 2018.

Since then, LeAnn has assured she has no regrets about her affair with the Third Watch actor, whom she married in 2011.

“It happens every day to so many people,” she told ABC News’ Robin Roberts in 2010. “And if I take away my album sales, my words … you have just another couple. You had two couples whose marriages didn’t work who really stumbled upon each other and fell in love.”

What Was Brandi Glanville’s Salary on ‘Real Housewives’?

The mom of two became a mainstay on RHOBH after being first introduced as a friend of the housewives during season 2 in 2011. She joined the show as a full-time cast member the following year during season 3.

Brandi previously told Howard Stern in 2013 that she earned $18,000 for her contributions as a friend of the housewives, but her salary was bumped up to $136,000 when she became a permanent fixture on the series. Since then, her salary was reported to be about $175,000 per season.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alum left the Bravo franchise in 2015 following season 5.

“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOBH as a full-time cast member this season,” she said on her “Brandi Glanville: Unfiltered” podcast at the time. “The past four years have been amazing, a complete rollercoaster of a ride. I will always be thankful to Bravo for the opportunities that have come along with doing this pop culture phenomenon of a show.”

Brandi has teased that she might be making her return to RHOBH. She showed off her “Christmas present” — a loose diamond in the palm of her hand — via Instagram on December 26. This immediately got fans excited, as the gem is a symbol of the reality show.

How Does Brandi Glanville Make Money?

Besides Bravo, the entrepreneur, who started modeling at age 16, has quite a few side hustles. She hosts her own podcast, which also has a paid Patreon channel. She’s written two books, 2013’s Drinking and Tweeting followed by Drinking and Dating in 2014. In addition to her Cameo page, where fans can pay for personalized shoutouts, Brandi is also a bonafide influencer for her 625,000 Instagram followers.