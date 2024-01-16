Kieran Culkin received love from his future sister-in-law Brenda Song after his big night at the Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15.

After Kieran, 41, was announced as the winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Succession, Brenda, 35, took to her Instagram story to show some support.

“YAY KIERAN!!!!!!!” she wrote, along with a repost of an Instagram that confirmed the actor’s win. Brenda has been engaged to Kieran’s older brother, Macaulay Culkin, since January 2022.

Fans began speculating that there may be trouble in paradise for the couple after the actress posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story on Sunday, January 14. “I don’t want to talk about it,” she wrote. “IYKYK [if you know you know].”

Since Brenda didn’t provide a further explanation about what she didn’t want to discuss, some fans became worried that something was going on in her personal life, which she is notoriously private about. However, the cryptic quote was likely just a reference to Brenda’s love for the Los Angeles Rams, who lost their playoff game to the Detroit Lions on the same day that she posted the message.

Macaulay, 43, and Brenda have been together since 2017. The former Disney star gave birth to their son Dakota in August 2021, and in March 2023, Kieran confirmed that the couple had welcomed baby No. 2. The Succession star has two kids of his own – a daughter, Kinsey, 4, and a son, Wilder, 2 – with his wife, Jazz Charton.

When Kieran won his Emmy, he gave Jazz, 35, a shoutout and admitted that he was ready to expand the family. “Thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids,” he said, adding, “And Jazz, I want more. You said! You said, ‘Maybe,’ if I win! I love you so much.”

After the show, Kieran admitted to having regrets about putting his wife on blast so publicly. “Instead of just talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude,” he shared. “And that’s it. That’s the whole story.”

However, he did confirm that he’d been “asking” his wife to have more kids “for a while.”

“Jazz said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy,’” he revealed. “I didn’t bring it up for months. And then when I won the [Golden] Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don’t remember this.’ So I told her and then it all came back to her. So then she spent the whole week being nervous.”