The Best Masks for Skin Care in 2021

Face masks (No, not that kind of face mask!) have become all the rage in skincare lately, and it’s easy to see why. When you throw on a face mask and close your eyes, you can experience a relaxing, at-home facial to help you unwind after a long day. Beyond adding a little self-care to your nighttime routine, face masks can also nourish your skin to help you achieve a smooth, glowing complexion.

There are face masks for all skin types, including oily, dry, mature, sensitive, acne-prone, and everything in between. Whether you need some help with hydration, getting rid of acne, or extra exfoliation, there’s a mask out there that can help you put your best face forward.

Adding a face mask to your regular skincare routine is a great way to improve your complexion’s health and appearance. From sheet masks to gels and peels, there’s an endless list of products to choose from.

If you’re not sure which face mask makes the most sense for your complexion, don’t fret — we have you covered. Here are the best masks to bring the spa vibes straight to your sanctuary!



The Best Overall Mask for Skin Care: Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask

Price: $10.99

If you’re unsure which skincare ingredients are best for your complexion, why not get a little experimental? This assortment pack is fantastic for a range of skin issues, with specific formulas for combating acne, boosting hydration, soothing sensitive skin, and more. This assortment pack keeps all your bases covered if your skin changes with the seasons or goes through different phases.

Natural ingredients like shea butter, aloe, tea tree, peppermint, green tea, and lemon will enhance your skin’s natural glow and leave you feeling refreshed. Just tear one open, lay it on your face, and let the nourishment and relaxation sink right in!

Best Mask for Acne-Prone Skin: Glo-On Skincare Charcoal Face Mask

Price: $19.99

Refresh and revive your skin with this purifying charcoal mask. The activated charcoal helps draw out debris like excessive oils and dead skin cells, clearing your pores without removing vital nutrients. This mask contains kosher vegetable glycerin, which hydrates your skin. While most charcoal masks leave your skin dry, this one works to hydrate and moisturize.

This anti-acne face mask with kaolin clay contains salicylic acid and sulfur, a powerful duo for acne-prone skin. If breakouts leave you with irritation and inflammation, the aloe barbadensis leaf juice infused into this formula will bring soothing relief.

Best Mask for Sensitive Skin: bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask

Price: $11.19

This light and airy whipped mask is made with brightening marshmallow root extract and vitamin C to reveal luminous, hydrated skin. It visibly smooths uneven, dull skin to bring out your natural glow. Purifying citrus, eucalyptus, and pine oils remove skin toxins while toning and firming your complexion.

With this whipped mask, you don’t have to worry about irritation from parabens, phthalates, SLS, or other inflammatory ingredients — the formula was designed with sensitive skin in mind.

Best Mud Mask: New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body

Price: $12.99

Infused with essential minerals, this illuminating mud mask is composed of Dead Sea mud that gently purifies and cleans clogged pores. An herbal complex of aloe, calendula oil, vitamin E, sunflower oil, and jojoba oil work to soothe and nourish while strengthening your skin’s barrier.

The pure dead sea mud cleanses the skin with gentle exfoliation that removes excess oil, toxins, and dead skin cells. The result? Complete skin renewal with a side of radiance! And let’s be honest, is there anything more satisfying than applying a mud mask?

Best Clay Mask: ANAI RUI Turmeric Clay Mask

Price: $17.99

These masks come in a set of three, featuring one mud mask and two clay masks with a unique blend of ingredients that support different skincare goals. Each formula contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to bring intense hydration.

The Turmeric Clay Mask works to boost and brighten your complexion while improving uneven skin tone and texture.

The Green Tea Detox Clay Mask combats excess oil and toxins by unblocking your pores and drawing toxins out of your skin.

Lastly, the Dead Sea Mud Mask brings essential minerals and sea salt with gentle exfoliation that leaves you with soft, supple skin.

Best Mask for All Skin Types: Freeman Facial Mask Variety Pack

Price: $13.99

If your skin likes to switch up on you from one day to the next, this set of masks is a must! There’s a formula for all of your skin’s phases, no matter what your skin type may be.

The Charcoal & Black Sugar Polishing Mask is your go-to when you need some exfoliation. The purifying charcoal and exfoliating black sugar double down on detoxifying!

The Dead Sea Mineral Anti-Stress Mask is infused with dead sea minerals to replenish and rebalance the skin’s surface while promoting radiance.

The Cucumber Peel-Off Mask has a cooling effect while lifting impurities to reveal fresh, soft skin.

Last but certainly not least, the creamy Avocado & Oatmeal Clay Mask purifies and nourishes your skin for an incredibly refreshed, clean feel.

Best Exfoliating Face Mask: Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing and Exfoliating Enzyme Face Mask

Price: $12.97

The Pumpkin Powerhouse mask from Bliss is so much more than an eye-catching name. It gently exfoliates your skin with natural AHAs and pumpkin enzymes that stimulate skin regrowth, revealing wonderfully soft, vibrant skin. Prebiotics help to maintain the skin’s protective barrier and give you a healthy glow.

With the addition of essential fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, your skin will be visibly hydrated and brightened! This product is perfect for getting rid of toxins and dead skin cells to help your face feel fresh.

Best Face Mask for Dry Skin: Neutrogena Hydro Boost and Hydrating Hydrogel Mask

Price: $10.00

This moisturizing hydrogel face mask is made with hyaluronic acid to give dry skin a hydration upgrade. This pick is best for dry skin because the hydrogel material holds 50% more essence than any other paper mask, giving your skin the best chance at maximum moisturization!

When you use this mask as a part of your weekly skincare routine, you’ll watch those dry patches disappear. Say goodbye to rough, flaky skin and hello to hydration!

Best Face Masks for a Gift: Epielle Character Sheet Masks

Price: $10.99

Are these masks not the cutest thing you’ve ever seen? They’re not only adorable and a perfect gift idea, but they also bring the skin nourishment you’re after.

The Unicorn and Panda masks contain botanical extracts to improve the skin’s suppleness, reducing signs of aging.

The Mermaid mask detoxifies the skin by drawing out impurities, while the Otter mask promotes luminosity with ultimate hydration.

The Cheetah mask contains collagen and fruit to moisturize and lift the skin, leaving a radiant glow.

The Llama Mask contains lavender and protein to calm and tone irritated or inflamed skin.

Each mask has a specific set of skin-loving ingredients; there’s truly something here for everyone!

Best Mask for Reducing Pores: Himalayan Clay Mud Mask for Face and Body by Majestic Pure

Price: $11.98

The pink clay in this mask is rich in silica, which is fantastic for promoting younger-looking skin by enhancing skin elasticity and cell renewal. This clay mud mask is designed to minimize the appearance of pores, brightening and detoxifying your skin in the process.

Pink clay is also known for its gentleness, giving your pores a thorough cleanse without absorbing all your natural oils. With smaller pores and a smoother complexion, you’ll get the beautiful radiance you’ve been waiting for.

Best Mask for the Bargain: FaceTory Face Sheet Mask Bundle

Price: $31.50

Twenty-one masks in one bundle? Yes, please! These sheet masks are compatible with all skin types — you’re sure to find a fit for all of your skin’s phases and flare-ups. These sheet masks add much-needed hydration, which helps strengthen and moisturize your skin.

A few of the ingredients in these masks include aloe vera, royal jelly, squalane, cica, honey, and more. Perfect for morning or nighttime use, these masks will leave you feeling radiant, refreshed, and rejuvenated!

Which Mask for Skin Care is Best for Your Life & Style?

With so many masks to choose from, you should have no problem bringing a little relaxation to your skincare routine. And when you consider that face masks can help you destress and detox, picking up a few different options is easy to justify! After all, we could all use a little more self-care.

Choosing a mask is easier once you determine your type of skin and which areas you want to target. Most people can benefit from hydration and moisture, but don’t forget to look at masks that go the extra mile with collagen, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, minerals, and other nutrient-rich ingredients that your skin will love.

If you’re looking for masks that exfoliate or detox, be mindful of how frequently you use them. Just once or twice a week will do the trick!

Once you have the mask that fits your skin, sit back with a cup of hot tea and let the ingredients go to work! You’ll look and feel refreshed and revived.