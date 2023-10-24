Britney Spears has finally spoken about her audition for The Notebook, and revealed she almost starred opposite Ryan Gosling in the 2004 film.

The role of Allie eventually went to Rachel McAdams, who played the character opposite Ryan, 42, in the classic romance movie. But ​Britney’s previously-unseen audition tape, released in full by the Daily Mail ​Monday, October 23, left fans impressed with ​her acting chops – and some wishing she would take on more roles.

“That would have changed the timeline dramatically,” one fan wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Give her an Oscar now,” another X user wrote.

In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, the “Toxic” singer ​broke down in tears while in character as she ​told Noah (Ryan) that she’s marrying Lon (James Marsden).

“I’m not staying, I tried to call you to tell you that I wasn’t going to stay — but nobody answered the phone,” ​Britney, now 41, said in character. “Noah, you can’t marry two people. And I’m marrying Lon, so I should go, okay?”

Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor

More than two decades after the pop star auditioned for the film, she confirmed in an excerpt from her new memoir, The Woman in Me, released on ​Tuesday, October 24, she was one of the final two contenders for the part.

“The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on The Mickey Mouse Club, I’m glad I didn’t do it,” ​Britney wrote in the excerpt published by People.

The film’s casting director, Michael Barry, called Britney’s audition “phenomenal” in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“Britney wasn’t just good — she was phenomenal,” he told the Daily Mail of the 2002 audition. “It was a tough decision. Britney blew us all away. Our jaws were on the floor. I was blown away. Absolutely blown away. She brought her A-game that day.”

No doubt the role would have been a game changer for Britney’s career as an actress. The Grammy winner didn’t make the jump to the big screen until she starred in the ​2002 ​comedy drama Crossroads, but said the filming experience negatively impacted her mental health.

In her new memoir, the pop icon said filming “wasn’t easy” for her, and ​opened up about the difficulties that came with the role.

Isaac Brekken / Stringer

In another excerpt from the book, shared with People ​on ​October 17, Britney revealed that her approach to Method acting – a process that involved heavy dedication to the role – wasn’t good for her mind.

“I think I started Method acting — only I didn’t know how to break out of my character,” the “Circus” singer explained. “I really became this other person. Some people do Method acting, but they’re usually aware of the fact that they’re doing it. But I didn’t have any separation at all.”

She continued, “I ended up walking differently, carrying myself differently, talking differently. I was someone else for months while I filmed Crossroads. Still to this day, I bet the girls I shot that movie with think, She’s a little…quirky. If they thought that, they were right.”

Britney wrote that she was “relieved” after filming was over, adding, “I hope I never get close to that occupational hazard again. Living that way, being half yourself and half a fictional character, is messed up. After a while you don’t know what’s real anymore.”