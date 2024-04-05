Two years after the end of her conservatorship, Britney Spears wants to be a mom again, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. And the 42-year-old, who was forced by her father to have an IUD inserted to prevent pregnancy during his 13-year control over her, isn’t waiting to fall in love.

“Britney is convinced that what she needs right now is to have a baby,” says the insider. “All she wants is to find a hot-blooded hunk with good genes who can serve as her sperm donor.” (The “Toxic” singer is estranged from sons Sean, 18, and 17-year-old Jayden, who live with their father, Kevin Federline, in Hawaii.)

But those around Brit are urging her to be careful. “Britney has a tendency to attract the wrong guys,” explains the insider, adding that potential donors could be seeing dollar signs. “Any of these guys she’s ‘auditioning’ could turn out to be another user out to get her money. She’s not thinking this through.”