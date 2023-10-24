Britney Spears is finally speaking out about her highly publicized nights out with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan in 2006, and she insists that the media blew them out of proportion.

In her new memoir, The Woman in Me, which hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24, Britney, 41, wrote that the trio’s partying was “never as wild as the press made it out to be.” Despite the news reports at the time, the “Toxic” singer added that she wasn’t interested in drugs and “never had a drinking problem.”

Those who are in tune with early 2000s pop culture likely remember the infamous photos of Britney spending time with Lindsay, 37, and Paris, 42, including the now-iconic snaps of the starlets smiling together in a car. At the time, Britney was going through her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17. The pop star admitted in her book that she did have a “drug of choice” to help her get through the tough time, but it wasn’t what people thought.

“[The ADHD medication Adderall] made me high, yes,” she wrote. “But what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed.”

Britney also opened up in her book about other infamous moments in the media that were a product of her grief, including shaving her head and attacking a photographer’s car with an umbrella. The stress of her aunt Sandra’s death, her custody battle with Kevin and the attention from paparazzi led to her being “out of [her] mind.”

Mega Agency

“With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom,” she wrote. “Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it, over and over again. I didn’t even really know how to take care of myself.”

Britney continued, “I am willing to admit that in the throes of severe postpartum depression, abandonment by my husband, the torture of being separated from my two babies, the death of my adored aunt Sandra, and the constant drumbeat of pressure from paparazzi, I’d begin to think in some ways like a child.”

Though her days of partying in the public eye with LiLo and Paris are over, Britney still has the support of her old friends. In an interview with People published on October 15, Paris, who released her own memoir in March, shared how “proud” she was of Britney for being such a “strong woman.”

“I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I’m sure you don’t even want to think about,” the mom of one told the publication. “But it is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book [Paris: The Memoir] has changed my life in so many ways. So I’m really hoping that she feels the same way with this.”

Paris shares son Pheonix, 10 months, with husband Carter Reum, whom she married in 2021. Meanwhile, Lindsay and husband Bader Shammas, whom she married in 2022, welcomed a baby boy named Luai in July.