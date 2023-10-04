Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about why she chose to participate in the upcoming House of Kardashian docuseries, revealing that she only wanted to “protect” and “defend” her famous Kardashian-Jenner family.

“I’m a parent, I love my children,” Caitlyn, 73, said on the British talk show This Morning on Wednesday, October 4. “And you know the Kardashian side and a little bit of the Jenner side, but I think a lot of times in the media you get totally misrepresented, so I wanted to do it just to say first of all how much I love my kids, and second of all how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish. It is an amazing story.”

The former Olympic gold medalist took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to promote her interview, sharing a clip and reiterating her point in the caption.

“Don’t let the clickbait or tabloid headlines fool you,” Caitlyn wrote. “I did House of Kardashian to defend my family and I speak extremely highly of my kids and Kris – the mastermind behind it all – who I spent 22 beautiful years with.”

House of Kardashian, which premieres on October 8 in the U.K. on Sky Documentaries, “aims to confound expectations and challenge what society knows of the Kardashians, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet,” the network told Variety in a statement in September.

Caitlyn, who shares daughters Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, with momager Kris Jenner, is set to share her experiences with the family. She became a stepparent to Kris’ kids, Kim, 42, Kourtney, 44, Khloé, 39, and Rob, 36, when Caitlyn and Kris, 67, got married in 1991. Caitlyn was a longstanding cast member on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she left the reality series in 2015 after her divorce from Kris.

Caitlyn made headlines for a comment she made about Kim in the House of Kardashian trailer, which debuted on September 14. “Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” she said of her stepdaughter. Longtime family friend Joe Francis then claimed that Kim’s 2003 sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray-J, which is widely seen as the catalyst for the family’s fame, “was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy.”

An unidentified woman’s voice also claimed in the trailer, “Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife.”

Though the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has yet to reveal how she feels about House of Kardashian, Caitlyn said on the talk show that she and Kris “never really talk anymore.”

“Yeah, it’s sad,” she added. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her.”

As for her children and stepchildren, Caitlyn acknowledged that she is closer with some than others. In the past, she has opened up about her changing relationships with Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, which were strained following the divorce.

“When you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others… I certainly see them and we do this and that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her,” she said. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”