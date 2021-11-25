Woman’s best friend! Camila Cabello shared a sweet video of her and ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ dog, Tarzan, on Thanksgiving.

“My beautiful bby boy @tarzandadog,” Camila, 24, wrote in her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 25, featuring the now-split couple’s dog running in an open field with a twig in his mouth.

The tagged Instagram account in the “Havana” singer’s story is not verified. However, it includes various photos of Shawn, 23, holding Tarzan.

The holiday post comes just one week after the musical duo announced they had broken up.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Shawn and Camila wrote in a joint statement posted to the former Fifth Harmony member’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 17. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Fans were shocked at the pair’s sudden split since they had just been seen celebrating Dia de los Muertos together on November 1, per the couple’s affectionate Instagram posts from that day. Four days later, they were spotted spending time together at a beach in Miami on November 4.

Courtesy of Camila Cabello/Instagram

However, there was apparently trouble behind closed doors for quite a while. “The breakup has been brewing for at least a year,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style on Tuesday, November 23. “Shawn and Camila were drifting apart. The lockdown actually helped them hang on much longer than they would have.”

After their successful single “Señorita” was released in the summer of 2019, the musical duo later quarantined together in Camila’s native Miami throughout 2020. In November of that year, the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” crooners announced they had adopted Tarzan.

“During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too,” Camila wrote via Instagram on November 4, 2020. “Meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan!”

One month later, the couple released their video of “The Christmas Song” during the holidays.

“Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our lil bubble,” the “Consequences” singer wrote via Instagram on December 7, adding “Merry Christmas to you and yours,” to the caption.

Four months later, Camila encouraged her fans to follow their dog’s unverified Instagram account in the spring of 2021.

“Hey guys so our dog Tarzan is growing up faster than we thought and has made his very own Instagram account!!! Follow him if you like @tarzandadog,” the “Don’t Go Yet” artist captioned her April 26 Instagram post, with her dog looking through a door window.