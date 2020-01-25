These two love the spotlight, don’t they? North West and cousin Penelope Disick made an adorable “Cardi Crew” video in their Skims Cozy Collection outfits, posted by Kim Kardashian on Instagram on January 24. Even better than the cute clip, though, was rapper Cardi B‘s reaction to it!

“The Cardi Crew in @skims cozy collection! Should we really make these for kids? Drop a comment below if we should do a mommy and me collection!!!” Kim, 39, captioned the video starring Nori, P and two of their friends, each in different color looks.

Naturally, the Bronx native, 27, made sure to comment on the sweet vid. “This made me feel soooo [sic] special,” she wrote. “I feel soo [sic] happy.”

We’re not surprised Cardi would be totally obsessed with the cousins’ little crew. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively all about the girls’ tight-knit connection. “North and Penelope call each other sisters, that’s how close they are,” the source dished back in June 2019.

“They want to do everything together. It’s hard to take them anywhere separately,” the insider continued. “They call each other on the phone, they beg for playdates most days and they’ll have sleepovers on the weekend.”

Plus, it seems as though they’re just as tight as their mommies were growing up. “They’re always playing dress up and doing each other’s makeup with fake makeup kits that Kim gives them,” the source gushed. “Kris [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kim all think it’s so adorable because they really are as close as Kim and Kourt were growing up.”

The insider also revealed the ladies are interested in pursuing the musical arts together. “North and Penelope want to start a band together, they’re always singing and performing for their parents,” they explained. “North is a lot girlier than Penelope who likes to be outside more than in the glam chair like North, but they’re a good balance for each other.”

Needless to say, this twosome comes up with some seriously good content. Maybe you should hire them, Cardi!