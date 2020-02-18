There’s never a dull moment between Cardi B, husband Offset and their daughter, Kulture. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 27, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, February 17, to share a sweet moment between the 18-month-old and her dad.

“What are you doing?” Offset, 28, asked his baby girl, who started laughing uncontrollably once her dad started playing with her. Aww! While Cardi admitted to being “nervous” when Offset lifted Kulture, she couldn’t help but gush about her beau in the following Insta Story. “I love you so much. So grateful for you, my best friend,” she wrote on the clip.

Though Cardi and Offset may have gone through their fair share of ups and downs over the years, they seem to be doing better than ever these days. The brunette beauty always makes sure to show the Migos member some love on social media.

In January, Cardi gave Offset a shout-out for designing a piece she wore to the Laundered Works Corp show at Paris Fashion Week. “Congrats, babe, on your bomb-ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan,” Cardi wrote on IG at the time. “I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The d–k feels better when it’s coming from a hard-working man. I love you.”

Offset isn’t the only person Cardi cares deeply about. The hip hop star is all about her daughter. When she’s not posting videos about her, she’s often gushing about her mini-me. During an interview with Vogue in November 2019, Cardi revealed her greatest three wishes for her daughter. “I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman,” she said, adding that she hopes Kulture will be “independent” and “confident.”

Cardi and Offset welcomed Kulture in July 2018, and so far, the Bronx native has learned a lot about motherhood. “The biggest lesson is that you’re never ready on time … things don’t go as you plan, never,” she told the outlet, while revealing what she hopes her daughter learns as she gets older. “Don’t listen to what people say and to dream big and follow it.” There’s nothing like advice from your mama!