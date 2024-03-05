Carly Pearce has no time for baseless internet rumors. The country singer addressed fan speculation that she shaded Maren Morris by collaborating with “The Bones” singer’s ex-husband, Ryan Hurd.

“Okay. Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond,” Carly, 33, wrote via X on Monday, March 4. “Ryan has [been] a friend of mine for over 10 yrs. I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he’s a great artist. STOP making something out of nothing!”

The message was a direct response to a commenter who claimed that Carly also unfollowed Maren, 33, after the Texas native sang about leaving country music on her 2023 song “The Tree.” The original commenter replied to Carly, writing, “Thank you for clearing it up and apologies on my end. I’ve been told a completely different story from trusted friends [and] other people and went with it. Apologies again to you [and] your fans. Will still be a supporter.”

The Kentucky native collaborated with Ryan, 37, for a song on an upcoming Tom Petty tribute album, which will be released on May 31. Ryan and Maren, who share one child, separated in 2023 and finalized their divorce in January. Carly is no stranger to going through a public divorce, as she split from husband Michael Ray in 2020 after less than one year of marriage.

While Maren and Ryan have been tight-lipped about their split, she briefly spoke about the divorce in a December 2023 interview. “It’s ongoing,” she said at the time. “I would like it to sort of wrap up.” She also confirmed that she wasn’t ready to start dating someone new, adding, “I don’t have the headspace for that yet. But I’m writing so much right now. That’s kind of been my way of dating is just through song.”

The Grammy winner has not released any new music about the breakup but has teased trips to the studio on social media. She also confirmed that she’s been working with pop music producer Jack Antonoff on her upcoming work.

“I would just [like to] clarify, I’ve not left country music,” Maren explained in November 2023. “That was the headline. What I said was, ‘I’m leaving behind the sort of toxic parts of it.’ And that’s like any part of the music industry, just certain things that I’m in control of. I want to take the good parts with me.”

Meanwhile, Carly announced that her next album, Hummingbird, will be coming out in June. “The last few years have been a season of loss and growth, of healing and happiness,” she shared. “A belief that if I did the inner work, I would rebuild myself stronger than I was before, and a knowing that I have done some living and will always be unapologetic about it. These 14 songs incapsulate [sic] my confidence that there is light on the other side of darkness and my true love of country music.”