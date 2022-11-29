Very little is known about Casey Anthony‘s brother, Lee Anthony, years after he played a role in the headline-making trial in 2011.

Following Casey’s acquittal in the murder of her daughter, she remained out of the spotlight until her Peacock limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which premiered on November 29, 2022. As the details of the trial are still being rehashed, key information about Lee has also surfaced since the highly publicized trial came to an end. Keep reading to find out more about Casey’s brother.

What Did Casey Anthony’s Brother Say During Her Trial?

While Casey was facing murder charges for the 2008 death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony, Casey’s own brother took the stand against her. Lee claimed Casey had kept her daughter Caylee from the family because she was a “spiteful bitch.” He also described the smell in Casey’s car as “offensive” on the witness stand, and prosecutors believed that it was the smell of a decaying body allegedly belonging to Caylee.

Was Lee Anthony Close to Casey’s Daughter Caylee?

Lee was not at the hospital when his niece was born after having discovered Casey was hiding her pregnancy from him. “I was angry,” he said at the time. “I didn’t want to be there … They didn’t want to include me.”

Was Lee Anthony Involved in Caylee’s Murder?

Casey’s older brother initially drove the infamous white Pontiac Sunfire. The vehicle, which had been abandoned by Casey, had stains in the trunk where prosecutors believed Caylee’s body was transported. Lee denied allegations that the stains were there when the car was purchased in 2000.

Is Lee Anthony the Father of Caylee?

In attorney Jose Baez‘s opening statements, he accused Lee and Casey’s father, George Anthony, of molesting the defendant. Casey’s former fiancé, Jesse Grund, also claimed that she was “groped” by her brother, saying, “She told me that at one point in recent years that she woke up one night with Lee standing up over her.”

DNA results proved neither Lee nor George fathered Caylee, and they both denied the allegations.

Are Casey Anthony and Lee Estranged?

The siblings do not keep in touch anymore, and Casey did not attend Lee’s wedding to wife Mallory Parker in 2012. Casey also revealed she doesn’t talk to her parents either during a 2017 interview with The Associated Press.

“I don’t want to see her, I don’t want to talk to her. I’ve always said that I would never talk to my daughter,” George said in an interview with Crime Watch Daily that same year. “I actually lost my daughter and my granddaughter in 2008.”

Does Lee Anthony Have Kids?

The Florida native welcomed son Parker Lee Anthony in 2013. It is not known if Casey has met her nephew or if he has any more children.