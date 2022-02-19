Dance Moms alum Chloé Lukasiak’s strong girlfriend, Brooklinn Khoury, has been very open about her reconstructive lip surgery journey since she underwent the procedure in November 2020.

“Trying to type out what to say has been very difficult,” the pro skateboarder wrote via Instagram that month. “Sometimes we don’t know why things happen to us. I can’t wrap my head around why this is happening to me but I know God has a greater plan, I just can’t see it now.”

The model then detailed the dog attack she experienced on November 3, which she said “ripped off” her top lip and “edges of her nose.”

“It’s crazy how your life can change so dramatically in the split of a second,” Brooklinn continued. “I’m trying to stay as positive as I can about this whole situation, but I will be honest I am scared about my future, or if I’ll ever be able to smile again or eat normally. This is the beginning of a long journey to recovery. I hate asking for anything, but It would mean the world if you would pray for me. Please remember to hug someone you love today.”

Courtesy of Brooklinn Khoury/Instagram

Nearly one year after the traumatic injury, Chloé and Brooklinn seemingly confirmed their relationship when the former Dance Moms star uploaded a sweet photo of them together holding hands outdoors in October 2021. In February 2022, the dancer opened up about her romance with Brooklinn in an interview with People.

“All of my family and friends have known for quite a while, but to take away that last layer hiding was so freeing,” Chloé revealed, before mentioning it felt “really cool to be able to post” about her girlfriend online. “This is how I feel comfortable. This is how I’m going to do it. You can take it or leave it. I don’t really think people owe the world an explanation anymore. It was more just a decision I made for myself.”

In her interview, Chloé also noted that Brooklinn’s accident occurred just five days before the duo met. As a result, her reconstructive surgery journey became an important part of their love because “you sort of learn that the most important thing [in a relationship] is communication.”

“I think the main thing I’ve learned is when someone’s going through something as mentally and physically challenging as this, you sort of learn that the most important thing is communication,” the Lifetime alum said.

“Asking what sort of support that person needs that day,” the Center Stage: On Pointe actress added. “If they just need a shoulder to cry on, if they need someone to listen while they rant, if they need advice, if they need encouragement. That’s been a really interesting journey for me, because I feel like she is the one going through it and experiencing it, but I feel like I’ve grown so much as a person because of it,” she continues. “It’s been really life changing for me as well.”