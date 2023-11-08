Country Star Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Cozy Up on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards 2023

Way to go, girl! Lauren Bushnell looked incredible on the red carpet at the CMA Awards 2023 alongside her husband, country singer Chris Lane.

Lauren, 33, rocked an eye-catching bright blue strapless gown with a ruffled train that gave serious mermaid vibes. Meanwhile, Chris, 38, opted for a simple black tuxedo that complemented his wife’s ensemble yet still allowed her to have the spotlight.

The CMA Awards are a special place for Chris and Lauren, as the 2018 awards show was one of their first red carpet appearances as a duo. They tied the knot in October 2019 and made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the CMA Awards the following month.

“It felt different walking the red carpet as a married couple, in the best way,” he told Us Weekly at the time.

