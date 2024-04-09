Girl’s night just got even better! Meet Casamigos’ newest venture, Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila, crafted by the iconic supermodel and entrepreneur, Cindy Crawford!

“A few years ago, Rande [Gerber] and I were watching the sun set and we talked about how fun it would be for me to do a spicy tequila,” she says about her husband. “Voila – Casamigas was born.”

Inspired by her favorite cocktail, Crawford’s spicing things up with this ultra-premium, 100% blue weber agave jalapeño tequila, that has hints of citrus. It’s the perfect base for a spicy margarita — or even served on the rocks.

“As much as I love Casamigos, my go to drink for a fun night is a skinny, spicy Casamigos margarita,” says Crawford, 58. “Casamigas Jalapeño makes it that much easier. It’s Casamigos with a kick!”

For the superstar couple, this collaboration hits close to home as it’s been over six years in the making. Husband and Casamigos’ founder, Rande, shares, “Cindy has obviously been part of the Casamigos journey since day one, and I’m excited that she now gets to put her special touches on Casamigas.”

Those touches include a cute spin on the iconic bottle design. Crawford sets a new trend with this fun and flirty label that includes a red-hot flame of fire, her trademark lips and beauty mark sketched on, and her initials “CC” crossing out co-founders, George Clooney, Gerber and Mike Meldman‘s for her own.

Courtesy of Casamigas

Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila is now available nationwide and offered in 750mL and 1L at $49.99-$60.99.