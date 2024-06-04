Country Stars Laugh at Wild Celeb Net Worth Evaluations

Country music stars Walker Hayes and Brothers Osborne were a little shocked when they discovered their net worths online.

“One time, I Googled me and my net worth came up and I was like, ‘I wish,’” Walker, 44, exclusively tells Life & Style with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Who’s been crunching these numbers?’ I actually sent it to my financial person and I was like, ‘You guys got it wrong this year.’ But it was funny.”

The “You Broke Up With Me” singer continues, “It’s crazy. Like, if you look me up, it’s like a billion. I’m like, ‘I don’t know, man. I don’t know where all that’s going.’ I love that.”

Walker’s current net worth, however, is unclear.

Funnily enough, John and TJ Osborne from the country music duo Brothers Osborne tell Life & Style they had a similar experience.

“If you ever go on celebritynetworth.com, those aren’t even close. Like, there was at one point it was like, I was worth $8 million, and this was in a time in my life where I was like, ‘What? I’m worth $8 million?’” John, 42, laughs. “And then TJ, who was doing the exact same thing as me, we’re doing all the same stuff. He was worth like $15 million. I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s going on here? We need to talk to somebody.’ So the celebrity net worth is complete and utter nonsense.”

As for the Brothers Osborne duo’s net worth, it seemingly hasn’t been updated since 2021. However, according to an article published by The List that year, TJ, 39, seems to be the brother with the higher net worth. The outlet lists TJ’s net worth at around $10 million while John’s is listed at $5 million.

Both the Osbornes and Walker have experienced a boost in fame over the last several years. Walker released his breakthrough single “You Broke Up With Me” in 2017. The song appeared on his album Boom and it debuted at number six on the Top Country Albums chart. In 2021, the Mobile, Alabama, native saw his song “Fancy Like” go viral on TikTok when he shared a video of himself dancing with his daughter. The clip got millions of views and “Fancy Like” was eventually picked up for a commercial for the restaurant chain Applebee’s, which is mentioned in the tune.

John and TJ signed their first record deal in 2012, and they had their first top five hit on Billboard’s country music charts with “Stay a Little Longer” in 2015.