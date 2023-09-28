Cynthia Bailey Teases ‘RHOA’ Return After Season 13 Exit

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey may have gracefully exited the show after season 13, but the reality star exclusively tells Life & Style that fans “have not seen the last” of her.

“I never say never. I really honestly love checking on the ladies and Bravo’s always going to be home and I feel like once a Housewife, always a Housewife,” Cynthia, 56, exclusively tells Life & Style.

However, the former model made it clear that a possible return to RHOA isn’t in the cards “right now.”

“I’m super focused on my acting career. Hopefully, the strike is going to wrap up soon and we can all get back to work and everything can be fair in the way it’s supposed to be,” she explains to Life & Style. “But that is my focus right now. But again, I’ll still pop up.”

In addition to focusing on work, Cynthia reveals she’s in her “My turn” era and is putting happiness above all else.

“This is all about me. I love my daughter [Noelle Robinson], I love my mom [Barbara Bailey], I love everybody. But it’s my time at 56. Everything is hitting a little differently and I have like 25 summers left. Hopefully. So, for the first time and ever, it’s all about me,” the TV personality explains.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Cynthia’s new outlook comes after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Mike Hill in October 2022 after two years of marriage. The reality star relocated to Los Angeles, California, during their marriage but moved back to Atlanta after their split. They finalized their divorce two months later.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends,” the pair told Entertainment Tonight in a joint statement shortly after their split. “We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

The Bravo fan favorite opened up about her separation from Mike, 53, during her highly anticipated season 15 cameo, which was her first appearance as a newly single woman.

“It just sucks you know when this is my second divorce. On one hand, it’s like I don’t want to stay in something if I’m not happy … But the reality is I’m a 55-year-old woman,” she said during a vulnerable oncamera conversation with RHOA star Kandi Burruss.

“So, here I am starting all over again. I am very disappointed that my marriage did not work out. God is moving my steps, even if it’s away from my last marriage,” Cynthia continued during a confessional.

Fans will get to see Cynthia on Housewives real soon, as she will make an iconic guest appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13.

Reporting by Jessica Stopper.