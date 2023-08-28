The Real Housewives of New York City jokester Brynn Whitfield is living her best life while dominating her career as a single woman in the Big Apple. She may be a reality star now, but the Indiana native ​utilized her strong work ethic to make it big.

What Is RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield’s Job?

Though she has multiple titles to her resume, the TV personality is currently a corporate communications and marketing consultant.

Brynn received her degree in communication, public relations and advertising from Purdue University in 2008 and has since worked up the corporate ladder. She prepped for her post-collegiate job by working as an editorial assistant at the university’s press office during her final year.

According to her LinkedIn, she has worked on “award-winning campaigns,” like the Dove Sketches video. Brynn’s hard work has been recognized over the years, earning her the Cannes Lions Awards and leading Zicam’s PR team to win a Telly Award for Best Branded Content.

Brynn is also a certified yoga instructor and has been an advisory board member at SACRED Yoga since 2019where she lends her skills to the successful yoga mat line.

“Meet Brynn — a badass, super smart, and spicy PR executive living in New York, and momma to an adorable pup named Pepper,” the business wrote in a 2020 Facebook post. “She’s had an important role in SACRED’s development, and we thank and love her very, very much!”

Has Brynn Whitfield Starred on Reality TV Before ‘RHONY?’

Brynn is good friends with Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Todd, which almost led her to be on the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

“Back in the day when they were starting Vanderpump Rules, they were like, ‘We’re starting this show, would you maybe wanna think about being on it?’” she said during a July 2023 appearance on the “Mention It All” podcast. “I got on my high horse and I was, like, telling Lisa and Pandy, ‘I would never do reality TV, that is, like, so trashy. The second I got [RHONY], Pandy screenshotted [the news]. She was like, ‘Really, bitch?’ I was like, ‘I’m poor, I need to do it.’”

Though Brynn admitted to joining the season 14 reboot cast for some more cash, it’s unclear what her salary from the show is.

What Is Brynn Whitfield’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, the Bravolebrity is worth an estimated $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.