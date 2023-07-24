RHONY Star Brynn Whitfield Net Worth: How She Makes Money

The Real Housewives of New York City fireball Brynn Whitfield lives lavishly in her West Village apartment in Manhattan and likes to take last-minute trips to the most desired destinations. Naturally, fans are wondering how she maintains her extravagant lifestyle without a worry in the world.

What Is RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield’s Net Worth?

Brynn has an estimated 2023 net worth of $3 million, according to multiple reports.

What Is RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield’s Job?

The Bravo star received her ​bachelor’s degree in communication, public relations and advertising from Purdue University in 2008, per her LinkedIn.

Brynn worked for a handful of PR agencies since then and recently worked as a freelance marketing communications consultant in September 2022, before her reality TV debut during the season 14 RHONY reboot in July 2023.

Besides her day job, Brynn is a certified yoga instructor and has held a seat as an advisory board member at SACRED Yoga since 2019.

How Does RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield Make Money?

Brynn worked on “award-winning campaigns” over the past decade with multi-million-dollar clients.

“Career highlights include a played a pivotal role on the PR team responsible for the successful launch of the viral Dove Sketches video – recipient of the Cannes Lions Awards including a Gold Lion for Best Integrated Campaign Led by PR), leading the PR team for Zicam securing the Telly Award for Best Branded content, as well as a SABRE award for campaign of year with the National Association of Broadcasters,” her LinkedIn bio reads.

Photo by Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Brynn’s income from The Real Housewives of New York is unknown; however, former cast member Bethenny Frankel revealed she earned $7,250 to film season 1.

The Indiana native may be a reality TV rookie, but she was almost an OG part of another hit Bravo show one decade before her grand debut.

“Back in the day when they were starting Vanderpump Rules, they were like, ‘We’re starting this show, would you maybe wanna think about being on it?’” Brynn said during a July 2023 appearance on the “Mention It All” podcast, while revealing she’s best friends with Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Todd. “I got on my high horse and I was, like, telling Lisa and Pandy, ‘I would never do reality TV, that is, like, so trashy.’”

She continued, “The second I got [RHONY], Pandy screenshotted [the news]. She was like, ‘Really, bitch?’ I was like, ‘I’m poor, I need to do it.’”