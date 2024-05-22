Dave and Odette Annable would love to reunite the cast of the family drama Brothers & Sisters, the couple tell Life & Style exclusively.

“That was such a special job and I just, in awe of everybody I worked with, and it was such a special time in my life. I would do a reunion in a heartbeat,” Dave, 44, revealed on the red carpet of the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival on May 4.

Brothers & Sisters debuted on ABC in 2006 and ran for five seasons. Dave was an original cast member and starred on the show for its duration.

As for where Dave’s character, Justin Walker, would be today, he hoped to be with his real-life wife, who played nurse and love interest Annie Miller on the fifth and final season of the show in 2011.

“You know what, I think he ended up with Annie,” the actor said, as Odette added, “Yeah. And now we have an Andi,” referring to the couple’s second child, daughter Andersen “Andi” Lee Annable, who was born in October 2022.

“Yeah, there we go. And they moved to Texas. They moved to Austin, Texas,” Dave explained, as the couple relocated to the city from Los Angeles in 2020.

Dave and Odette met and fell in love while starring on Brothers & Sisters. They wed in Ojai, California, in October 2010.

“I’ll always be that guy in high school who got shot down for every dance,” Dave told Us Weekly in October 2014. “When we went on a date, I thought, ‘Well, I gotta lock this up.’ I know I traded up in that deal!”

The couple welcomed their first child in 2015. Dave announced in an Instagram post, “Odette and I couldn’t be happier to announce the arrival of the love of our lives. Welcome to the world Charlie Mae Annable. She was born on September 7th, Labor Day. Team Annable did not get the memo that ‘Labor Day’ wasn’t to be taken literally. Charlie is a holiday all on her own.”

He added, “Mom and baby are in great health, and dad hasn’t stopped crying since. Shocker. Charlie is one lucky girl to have you as a mother @odetteannable. You are made from heaven.”

The pair’s marriage hit a rough patch in October 2019 when Dave and Odette separated after 9 years of marriage.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” the duo said in a statement. “Our daughter is our primary concern, and we remain committed to coparenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

When Odette returned to Instagram after their split on January 4, 2020, she shared a quote that read, “I know everything happens for a reason, but what the f–k.”

In the caption, the House alum wrote, “I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years. They were the best of times and the worst of times. They shaped me, I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself.”

The couple revealed they had reconciled in August 2020. In honor of their 12th wedding anniversary in October 2022, Dave shared a photo from their wedding day with the caption, “10.10.10. Grateful that I get to walk through this life next to you @odetteannable. The sun seems to always find you. Happy Anniversary my love.”