Did Bachelor in Paradise's Pieper and Brendan Split? Clues

Pieper James and Brendan Morais brought the drama when they started dating on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 after they continued a previous offcamera romance. The pair has since shared their relationship struggles after leaving the beach and also fully invested in their commitment to each other. However, Pieper seemingly confirmed she and the Bachelorette alum have split after posting a cryptic TikTok video.

When Did BiP’s Pieper and Brendan Start Dating?

Although fans saw the couple’s romance play out onscreen, Brendan and Pieper spent time together in spring 2021 before they headed to Paradise.

Brendan formed a connection with Natasha Parker on the beach, but immediately swayed toward Pieper when she joined later in the season. The messy love triangle quickly became the main source of drama on the show as their costars accused Brendan and Pieper of coming to Paradise when they were already dating.

“So, it’s not like, ‘Hey Pieper, do you want to be my girlfriend? Hey Pieper, are we exclusive or not?’ That never happened in any way,” Brendan told his costars. “So, I was hopeful that she was coming. I liked Pieper before the show.”

The Bachelor alum, on the other hand, made it abundantly clear she joined the cast to pursue Brendan and Brendan only.

Brendan Morais/ Instagram

As they received constant attacks from their Bachelor Nation costars, Brendan and Pieper decided to leave the show and start their relationship in the real world. Rumblings of a split circulated the internet, but Pieper revealed she and Brendan were “working through things.”

“This obviously isn’t something that’s super healthy for a relationship either, so it kind of is what it is. Every day, [we’re] taking it day by day,” she told Us Weekly on September 9, 2021.

Did BiP’s Pieper and Brendan Split?

Brendan and Pieper became almost inseparable after returning to New York City after Bachelor in Paradise and have chased sunsets around the world.

In March 2023, Brendan moved from New York to Los Angeles, California, while Pieper continued to live in the Big Apple.

“Home is wherever I’m with you [paw emojis]. (Oh and also @pieper_james too),” Brendan captioned his April 2023 Instagram with Piper and his dog, Marnie.

That was the last time Brendan posted a photo with Pieper, though she left a fire emoji in the comments section of his June 13 post.

As the TV personalities stopped posting as much with each other after embarking on a long-distance relationship, Pieper seemingly confirmed they broke up on October 2, 2023.

“When they say ‘go to hell’ but I’m still recovering from the whiplash my last relationship caused me,” the text read in a TikTok video of her lip-synching to “I’m Already There” by Lonestar.

One person commented, “What???? NO,” leading Pieper to respond with a face-melting emoji.