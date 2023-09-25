The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral seemed friendly during season 13, but did they get into a bloody fight that got both women suspended from the Bravo series? Details on what reportedly happened while filming a scene for the upcoming season 14 where things allegedly went horribly wrong.

Did Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral Get Suspended From ‘RHONJ’?

Yes, according to a report from Page Six on September 25 which details how the women allegedly got into a heated exchange that escalated into a physical altercation during a party hosted by Danielle’s close pal Teresa Giudice on September 21, 2023.

As a result, the women are not permitted to film either alone or together while the incident is under investigation by both Bravo and Sirens Media, RHONJ‘s production company, according to the outlet.

The website All About the Real Housewives was first to break the story and reported on September 23, “Security immediately stepped in and Danielle Cabral was asked to leave from production.” Their source added, “They take this seriously and there is a current investigation going on so both Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral have not filmed since that night. They were both scheduled to film on Friday and it was cancelled.”

Bravo and reps for Jennifer and Danielle did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

What Happened During Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral’s Alleged Fight?

“Jennifer pushed Danielle during the argument and Danielle retaliated by crumpling her plastic cup and hurling it towards Jennifer’s face, drawing blood,” an insider told Page Six. However, a separate source said the incident only resulted in a small scratch and that Jennifer didn’t require medical attention.

“Jennifer only pushed Danielle because Danielle got in her face,” a separate production insider claimed.

All About the Real Housewives went into greater details about what allegedly went down, reporting that the pair had a heated conversation ahead of Teresa’s party that escalated once they arrived.

“Danielle immediately went in Jennifer’s face screaming, ‘I see you!!’ while others tried to get her to back away. She would not step away from Jennifer Aydin’s face so Jennifer pushed her shoulder to back off. That’s when Danielle grabbed a drink and threw it upside Jennifer’s face resulting in blood,” the site reported. “People were screaming she’s bleeding and Danielle did not care, she made it like she wanted it to keep going. Jennifer was even left bruised after the cup broke on her.”

When Did Jennifer Aydin Join ‘RHONJ’?

Jennifer has been a full-time cast member on the hit Bravo series since 2018. She’s married to plastic surgeon Bill Aydin and the pair share five children.

When Did Danielle Cabral Join ‘RHONJ’?

Theresa’s pal became a full-time cast member in season 13 along with Rachel Fuda. Danielle married husband Nate Cabral in September 2012 and the pair share two children. She owns an online children’s clothing boutique called Boujie Kidz.