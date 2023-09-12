Did Nelly Furtado Get Plastic Surgery? Then and Now Photos

Did Nelly Furtado Get Plastic Surgery? See the Singer’s Stunning Then and Now Photos

Nelly Furtado is a maneater! The singer has had the best comeback in the music business after taking a break to focus on raising her daughter following her 2017 album, The Ride.

The Canada native teamed up with DJ Dom Dolla for their song “Eat Your Man” in 2023 and it became an instant hit. Nelly joined the EDM artist on stage at the Lollapalooza Music Festival that August and fans couldn’t get over her beautiful figure, making them question if she got plastic surgery.

Nelly responded to the speculation and couldn’t help but laugh at the chatter. “I could have lied and said I didn’t care what people thought [in the past] but deep down I did,” she said during an August 2023 appearance on the “HighLow With EmRata” podcast. “I laughed I was literally reading – this sounds crazy but – people are arguing whether or not I got a BBL. So, they’re like, ‘Look at her! Wow her butt! You glowed up!’ And I’m laughing reading it because I could get mad because I didn’t have one, this is my momma’s body that I have.”

