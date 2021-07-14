Remember When Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Was on ‘Dancing With the Stars’? Relive Her Stint on the Series

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles isn’t just the best athlete in the world at her sport — she is also a pretty skilled dancer, and she can even do it in heels. The Ohio native competed in season 24 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017, so it makes sense to take a look back at her nine-week stint on the series as she heads to Tokyo to represent the United States in the 2021 summer games.

The starlet was partnered with pro Sasha Farber during her time on the series. Throughout their nine-week run as a duo, they performed in several classic dance styles, including the Foxtrot, the Tango and the Rumba, as well as freestyle and contemporary.

Simone also came under fire that season for not smiling during performances or judges discussions. “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” she told the show’s host, Tom Bergeron, after judges mentioned her facial expressions during week eight of the competition. “I feel like I am trying, I am being honest, but if they don’t see that, I don’t know what more I can do,” she later told Entertainment Tonight. “I had tears in my eyes,” she explained. “I almost ran to the bathroom at one point, but I pulled it together.”

Simone and Sasha finished fourth in the competition. “We heard everyone, and I think everyone’s a little bit shocked,” the Olympian told E! just after being eliminated from the competition. “Sometimes you don’t know [who is going to be eliminated].”

The SK-II spokeswoman also told the outlet that the experience on the show taught her a lot. “Yes, this is a journey that I’ve embarked on, and I’ve done things,” she added. “I’ve never danced in heels, never danced with a guy, so I feel like I’ve won a lot. I’ve won a friendship for life [with Farber]. I’ve been non-stop since the Olympics. I’ll have a week off.”

Simone isn’t the first Olympic gymnast to try her hand at the DWTS world. Teammate Laurie Hernandez won season 23 the year prior, while another teammate Alexandra Raisman also finished in fourth place during season 16 in 2013.

