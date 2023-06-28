Jesus, take the wheel. Kelly Clarkson slammed claims that she has “beef” with fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood during the Tuesday, June ​27, episode on Watch What Happens Live ​With Andy Cohen.

“I think I know where you’re going with this. People always pit us together, and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted together,” Kelly, 41, ​told host Andy Cohen after a fan asked about her rumored feud with Carrie, 40. “Literally, we’ve run into each other a handful of times. There’s no beef between us. There’s nothing between us. We don’t know each other. We’ve literally run into each other a few times.”

Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

The Kelly Clarkson Show host was crowned the first winner of American Idol during the show’s premiere season ​in 2002 and the “Hate My Heart” artist won during season 4 ​in 2005. Although the A-listers both gained fame from the show, which was then judged by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, they never established a strong friendship.

That being said, Carrie, 40, virtually appeared in Kelly’s talk show in December 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The fan then asked the former Voice judge what it was like having the Grammy winner on her show, to which Kelly deemed it “awesome” and “great to have her on.”

“I think the thing that was cool about it is that everyone always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do that. They don’t do it with dudes. They only do it with females,” she explained, before answering the question. “I’d love to have her [on the show] in person. It was like during COVID, so it was over Zoom. Which is fine, but it’d be cool.”

During Carrie’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pair naturally talked about their American Idol journeys and the Calia founder admitted she almost didn’t audition for the singing competition.

“It was kind of when things started taking off, and then the thought of me going to Hollywood by myself – and I’d never been on a plane before – it was just very unlike me to go for it,” Carrie explained to Kelly at the time. “It was scary. I definitely had a moment of, ‘What am I doing?’ it’s easier to stay home but I wouldn’t be doing anything I’m doing now.”

The reunion between the two seemingly went well after Carrie retweeted a clip of the interview in December 2020, writing, “Great catching up with you, @KellyClarkson!”