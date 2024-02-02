Lenny Kravitz has been in and out of the dating scene since his divorce from Lisa Bonet in 1993. After their marriage ended, he was engaged to Nicole Kidman and Adriana Lima, but the relationships didn’t go the distance. Does Lenny have a girlfriend in 2024?

Is Lenny Kravitz Dating Anyone?

The singer does not appear to be dating anyone as of February 2024 — or he’s just keeping his romantic life private. Most recently, he was rumored to have dated Mexican model Ana Paula Valle in March 2023. The two were spotted shopping together in Hollywood at the time, although they never confirmed the romance.

In November 2023, Lenny opened up about his struggles with infidelity in relationships to Esquire, explaining that it was often difficult for him to feel “confident that this is the person for me.” However, he said he’s gotten “better” and was hopeful for another marriage in the future.

“The desire has always been there,” he said. “The tools in which to do so have not always been there… I’ve grown enough. I’ve become stronger. I’ve become more disciplined. I’ve become more open to be able to do so. But it’s been a very difficult thing for me to figure out.”

When Was Lenny Kravitz Married to Lisa Bonet?

Lenny met Lisa at a New Edition concert in 1985. The rockstar and Cosby Show actress were friends for two years before they started dating. Lenny and Lisa eloped in Las Vegas in November 1987 and welcomed daughter Zoë Isabella Kravitz a year and one month later.

The couple announced their separation in 1991, but Lenny told The New York Times that he still loved Lisa “very much.” He and Lisa officially got divorced in 1993, but they did not open up about the reason behind the split. They remain amicable to this day. In January 2024, Lenny told People that Lisa would “never leave” his heart.

“The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life. We consciously wanted to do that,” he said of their post-split friendship.

Who Else Has Lenny Kravitz Dated?

After Lisa, Lenny briefly dated Kylie Minogue in 1991. He and Kylie have kept the details of their romance under wraps, so it’s unclear exactly how long it lasted. He then dated Vanessa Paradis from 1992 to 1997, and they lost contact with each other after their split.

Lenny’s most shocking relationship was with Nicole in the early 2000s — the world didn’t even know about it until Nicole revealed in 2017 that they were once briefly engaged.

“I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!” she said of Lenny’s daughter, whom Nicole worked with on Big Little Lies.

Lenny began dating Adriana in 2001, and they got engaged in 2002. However, they called off the engagement in 2003. Finally, he reportedly dated model Barbara Fiahlo from 2017 to 2018.