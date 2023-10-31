Zoë Kravitz is the only child of former couple Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz. Lisa and Lenny met in 1985 and quickly bonded over their similar backgrounds, as they are both half Black and half Jewish. The stars eloped in 1987 and Zoë was born the following year.

Lenny and Lisa divorced in 1993 when Zoë was just five years old, but they had separated two years before that. Zoë spent her early years living with Lisa but moved to Miami to live with Lenny when she turned 11.

The X-Men star has maintained a good relationship with her mom and dad over the years. She also got close to Lisa’s second husband, Jason Momoa, and the two have remained friendly since Lisa and Jason’s separation.

Who Is Zoe Kravitz’s Mother?

Lisa Bonet is an actress who is best known for her roles on The Cosby Show and A Different World. Although she hasn’t acted much in recent years, she’s starred in movies like Enemy of the State, High Fidelity and Biker Boyz, as well as television shows like Life on Mars, Drunk History and Ray Donovan.

“She always tells me I saved her life,” Zoë shared in a 2018 interview. “She didn’t intend on being famous, but then she became this sensation, and she was so young and really private. So moving away, being with her child … she really responds well to stillness and privacy.” That same year, she captioned a sweet selfie of her and Lisa on Instagram with, “My pal.”

Who Is Zoe Kravitz’s Father?

Lenny Kravitz is best known for his career as a Grammy Award winning singer and producer. He also has several acting credits to his name.

While Zoë and Lenny are very close today, she previously recalled him being M.I.A. during some of her early years. “He wasn’t absent, but he was working a lot,” she admitted to Rolling Stone. I didn’t feel abandoned or anything, but when you’re that age, and someone comes and goes, it feels like Santa Claus or something.”

Getty

Zoë was also adamant about branching out on her own without the help of her famous parents. “In school she never told people who her parents were,” Lenny told People. “She would make me pick her up down the block. Some kids might’ve used it to their advantage, but it wasn’t her style.”

Is Zoe Kravitz Related to Jason Momoa?

Although they only have a 10-year age difference, Jason is Zoë’s stepfather. Jason and Lisa started dating in 2005 and were together for more than 10 years when they tied the knot in 2017. They announced that they had separated in January 2022, but have not filed divorce paperwork. Through Jason and Lisa, Zoë has two half siblings, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

The split didn’t hurt Jason and Zoë’s relationship. Just weeks after the breakup was announced, Jason publicly supported his stepdaughter ahead of the release of her March 2022 movie, The Batman. “So proud. Can’t wait,” he wrote on Instagram.

Getty

Jason also attended the movie’s premiere in New York City. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing … me and the babies,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve very excited to just be here. It’s still family, you know?”

Meanwhile, Jason also always kept a close relationship with Lenny, both during his relationship with Lisa and after they separated. In March 2022, Lenny posted a photo of himself and Jason riding motorcycles with the caption, “Ride or die. Brothers for life.” Zoë clearly approved, as she commented, “Well isn’t this just adorable. Love you both so much.”

Lenny opened up about the unlikely bond in a 2020 interview with Men’s Health. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom,” he admitted. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously after a breakup, it’s work. It takes some time, healing and reflection etc. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”